Upcoming Citroen Basalt SUV coupé revealed in concept form

Citroen India has officially unveiled the Basalt Vision, an SUV coupé concept car that will soon be put into production alongside the existing C3 and C3 Aircross model lines.
The French carmaker has stated that the Basalt will be a "reliable and enduring" vehicle that will offer "an unrivalled on-board comfort experience."
Likely based on the same platform as the C3 Aircross, the very first compact SUV coupé from the brand for India is expected to go on sale in the second half of the year.
Citroen claims the Basalt, which is expected to be the final model from the firm's C-Cubed programme, has been developed "especially for the needs and desires of consumers in India."
Design-wise, the Basalt carries the same front end as the C3 Aircross, while in profile, the crossover is seen sporting a high ground clearance and a sharply sloping roofline. It also has black wheel arch cladding.
At the rear, the sloping roofline culminates in a stubby bootlid that features a subtle lip and prominent plastic cladding on the rear bumper with diffuser-esque design elements.
When the production version of the Basalt is put on sale, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned to produce 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of torque. There will be two gearbox options on offer: a 6-speed manual and a torque converter.
The concept is seen with disc brakes on all ends, but the production version is likely to feature drums at the back, like the C3 Aircross. As for the pricing, well, Citroen will provide the answer later this year.