Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select launched, priced from INR 16.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant in India, thereby further expanding the comprehensive variant range of the body-on-frame SUV. As for the price, the Scorpio N Z8 Select costs from INR 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Toyota Gazoo Racing to defend WEC title with 2024 GR010 Hybrid

The new variant comes with features like LED headlights, LED fog lamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond cut alloys, a coffee-black leatherette interior, Amazon Alexa, and Adrenox Connect. Further, a new Midnight Black colour option has also been introduced along with the variant by Mahindra.

Other features the SUV comes with include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch TFT instrumentation display, a sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, ESP, and more.

The new variant is offered with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol motor (200 PS and 380 Nm) and 2.2-litre turbodiesel (175 PS and 400 Nm) options and both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Mahindra has said the Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant will be available at its dealerships across the nation starting March 1. It also claims that it has enhanced the production capacity, which will translate into reduced delivery wait times.

Also read: Yokohama unveils 2 new Geolandar Xtreme all terrain and mud terrain tyres

Prices of the Scorpio N Z8 Select are as follows:

Petrol MT - INR 16.99 lakh

Diesel MT - INR 17.99 lakh

Petrol AT - INR 18.49 lakh

Diesel AT - INR 18.99 lakh

* Prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom