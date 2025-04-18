Turning normal into exciting

The Tiguan has always been a safe bet for those who are looking for a safe, well-made SUV that carries an average family in comfort with reasonable carrying space. It is a typical example of German engineering – understated, elegant and yet with all the basic features that one practically needs. Because of all this attributes, the Tiguan has done reasonably well for itself. A bit of spark was however missing, and to take that spot, VW India has introduced the Tiguan R-Line – a limited edition of 150 models, brought into India via the Completely-built-up (CBU) route.

The vehicle offers a new design language that perfectly blends form and function. The front features LED Plus headlights and a glass-covered horizontal strip. It also features ‘R’ inspired 19-inch "Coventry" alloy wheels with diamond-turned surfaces. A new horizontal LED strip builds emphasis on the distinct rear design along with the rear combination lamps. The interiors are adorned with ‘R’ inserts on front sport comfort seats, while also featuring an illuminated ‘R’ logo on the dashboard. You also get ambient lighting with 30 colours, panoramic sunroof, illuminated door handle recesses, pedals in brushed stainless steel and surround lighting with welcome light.

The all-new Tiguan R-Line delivers opulent experiences with every drive. Equipped with segment leading features such as “Erg- active’’ seats with massage function and adjustable lumbar support, though oddly enough you get seat heating but no ventilation – typical for an European-spec vehicle. You also miss features like electrically adjustable front driver and passenger seats, as well as an electric tailgate opener. Over a period of time, one has come to take these features for granted. However, you do get . Air-Care Climatronic (3-zone air-conditioning), Park Assist Plus with Park Distance Control and Inductive Charging for 2 Smart Phones.