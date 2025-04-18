Turning normal into exciting

The Tiguan has always been a safe bet for those who are looking for a safe, well-made SUV that carries an average family in comfort with reasonable carrying space. It is a typical example of German engineering – understated, elegant and yet with all the basic features that one practically needs. Because of all this attributes, the Tiguan has done reasonably well for itself. A bit of spark was however missing, and to take that spot, VW India has introduced the Tiguan R-Line – a limited edition of 150 models, brought into India via the Completely-built-up (CBU) route.
The vehicle offers a new design language that perfectly blends form and function. The front features LED Plus headlights and a glass-covered horizontal strip. It also features ‘R’ inspired 19-inch "Coventry" alloy wheels with diamond-turned surfaces. A new horizontal LED strip builds emphasis on the distinct rear design along with the rear combination lamps. The interiors are adorned with ‘R’ inserts on front sport comfort seats, while also featuring an illuminated ‘R’ logo on the dashboard. You also get ambient lighting with 30 colours, panoramic sunroof, illuminated door handle recesses, pedals in brushed stainless steel and surround lighting with welcome light.
The all-new Tiguan R-Line delivers opulent experiences with every drive. Equipped with segment leading features such as “Erg- active’’ seats with massage function and adjustable lumbar support, though oddly enough you get seat heating but no ventilation – typical for an European-spec vehicle. You also miss features like electrically adjustable front driver and passenger seats, as well as an electric tailgate opener. Over a period of time, one has come to take these features for granted. However, you do get . Air-Care Climatronic (3-zone air-conditioning), Park Assist Plus with Park Distance Control and Inductive Charging for 2 Smart Phones.
Equipped with 2.0-litre TSI EVO engine, the Tiguan R-Line offers 201 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine has been mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4Motion all-wheel drive capabilityIt also comes with DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) Pro, and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager(XDS). The Vehicle Dynamics manager implements wheel-specific braking interventions and wheel-selective adjustments of the shock absorber damping, in-turn, offering a more neutral, stable, agile and precise cabin comfort. Beyond safety, the vehicle gets 21 Level2 ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) features delivering highest levels of safety to customers. The vehicle not only offers driving confidence but an assurance of class-leading safety; with segment leading 9-airbags, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, front and rear disc brakes and much more. Additionally, the all-new Tiguan R-Line has received a 5-Star EURO NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads.
The interior gets a customisable 10.2-imch digital cockpit equipped with options to set different information profiles. The 15-inch infotainment system sports ease of operation with its newly designed menu structure and graphics. Providing a seamless driving experience, the new head-up display and the multi-function driving experience dial with an integrated TFT LCD display, redefine the in-cabin experiences. The immersive sound system with eight speakers sounds reasonable.You also get wireless App-Connect for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless charging. Seamless integration of navigation information from the infotainment to the digital cockpit ensures distraction less focus on the road ahead. Powered by IDA voice assistant and voice enhancer, you can control various infotainment functions in English.
The Tiguan R-Line is a sporty version of the normal Tiguan. Although it most certainly misses out on some important features from the regular Tiguan,, there is no doubting the fact that it brings sporty overtones to the main brand.
Priced at INR 48.99 lakhs, ex-showroom