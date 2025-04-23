Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited to establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India

Paying tribute to Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, have announced a proposal to establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, in the memory of Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who passed away on 25th December 2024, in Japan.

Mr. Osamu Suzuki brought to India the Japanese concepts of manufacturing that not only led to high competitiveness but also resulted in creating more equitable, inclusive and cohesive society. These concepts are of deep relevance for the future growth of competitive manufacturing in India. Hence, to recognise Mr. Osamu Suzuki’s contribution towards nation-building and for wide propagation of his manufacturing philosophy that led to Maruti Suzuki’s success, this Centre of Excellence is being set up.

OSCOE is proposed to be located in Haryana and Gujarat, and will work towards fulfilling the following objectives: support national objective of high manufacturing growth and raise the standard of component manufacturers (including tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive and build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy. The programmes would include, but not limited to formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc.

Importantly, the efforts of OSCOE would go beyond automotive sector to other areas of manufacturing.