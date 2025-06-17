Citroën launches C3 Sport Edition; find more details

Citroën India has introduced the C3 Limited Sport Edition, a dynamic and visually distinctive variant of its popular hatchback, engineered for customers who want style, substance, and sporty performance. With limited units planned, this new edition elevates the C3’s bold design and driving experience with exclusive features and segment-leading capability.

The C3 Sport Edition wears its athletic persona proudly—featuring bold ‘SPORT’ decals, ambient lighting, and sporty pedals that bring energy to every drive. Inside, the cabin is distinct with custom seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and carpet mats—all styled to add to the C3’s athletic identity. Additionally, a new body colour – Garnet Red – has been introduced for the first time in the C3 lineup. The new features include an exclusive ‘SPORT’ theme decal, ambient cabin lighting, a sporty pedal kit, custom Sport-themed seat covers, matching carpets and seat-belt cushions and an optional wireless charger and Dashcam.