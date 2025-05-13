Mumbai gears up for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025

Mumbai is preparing to host its leg of the globally renowned Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) on Sunday 18th May 2025. This unique event sees riders of classic and vintage style motorcycles don their finest attire to raise crucial funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

What is The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride?

For the 12th consecutive year Triumph Motorcycles is proudly partnering with the DGR. demonstrating their ongoing commitment to this important cause. The event, which will take place in over 40 Indian cities, brings together motorcycle enthusiasts united by their passion for riding and their desire to make a difference.

The Mumbai ride will commence with riders assembling at Starbucks Fort between 7 am and 7.45 am. The ride itself will begin at 8 am and conclude around 10 am. Following the ride participants will line up at 10.15 am before heading to the Triumph Dealership in South Mumbai.

Founded in Sydney, Australia, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Since its inception in 2012, it has united over half a million riders across more than 100 countries raising over USD $55 million for men's health initiatives. The DGR not only supports a vital cause but also celebrates the elegance of classic motorcycling and the strong sense of community among riders.

This year participants in Mumbai can expect to see hundreds of dapper riders showcasing a stunning array of classic and vintage motorcycles. The ride will offer a memorable experience as they navigate the city streets together in support of men’s health and prostate cancer research.

Enthusiasts in Mumbai who own classic motorcycles or appreciate vintage styling are encouraged to register for the event. By joining #TeamTriumph, riders will become part of Triumph’s global community and contribute to the fundraising efforts. Notably the top five fundraisers within the Triumph DGR Riders Group will receive exclusive items from this year’s DGR & Triumph Collection.