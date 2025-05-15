Citroën India announces the readiness of CNG retrofitment for the Citroën C3 hatchback, enhancing the model’s value proposition with a sustainable and cost-effective fuel alternative. The C3 CNG will now be available across Citroën dealerships via a certified retrofitment program, aligning with the brand’s commitment to accessible and responsible mobility.

CITROËN India introduces CNG ready C3: Key highlights

Key highlights of the Citroën C3 CNG Kit include eco-friendly and economical dual fuel convenience with mileage up to 28.1 km/kg, significantly reducing fuel expenses. Significant reduction in tailpipe emissions and lower fuel expenses, contributing to a cleaner environment. Offers the flexibility of switching between petrol and CNG, addressing range anxiety while ensuring uninterrupted mobility.

Factory-engineered calibration of the fuel management system ensures refined drive quality and optimal engine efficiency even with alternate fuel use with a running cost of INR 2.66 per/km. Engineered exclusively for Citroën C3 1.2 NA variants (Live, Feel, Feel(O) & Shine), ensuring compatibility and reliable performance, backed by a comprehensive 3-year/1,00,000 km vehicle warranty and CNG Components for added peace of mind.

C3 CNG retrofitment will be offered at an additional price of INR 93,000 across authorised Citroën dealerships pan-India