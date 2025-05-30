Phantom Goldfinger makes public debut at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este for nameplate’s 100th anniversary

Rolls-Royce chose this exclusive gathering for the worldwide public debut of Phantom Goldfinger, presented on the Grand Hotel’s renowned Mosaic Lawn on the shore of Lake Como. The striking one-of-one Phantom Extended pays homage to the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger – one of twelve Rolls-Royce appearances in the 007 film franchise.

Revealed in 2024, the film’s 60th anniversary year, the motor car takes inspiration from the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville owned by the title’s eponymous villain, Auric Goldfinger, which was also shown at the event. The story of this motor car and the film is masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger, which includes 18- and 24-carat gold detailing, cinematic references, and intricate storytelling elements inspired by the film’s characters, locations and themes.

Further celebrating the centenary of Phantom, an exhibition of eight original artworks charted the evolution of Phantom’s design, and the world it has both inhabited and shaped over the past 100 years. Designers at Goodwood created the series, each capturing a different Phantom generation in the artistic style of its era. The settings of each piece also reflect the influence Phantom has exerted over its ten decades, and the many roles it has played and guises it has assumed.