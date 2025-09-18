A heritage automotive brand brings a performance special

Aston Martin has unveiled of the new Vantage S – the most performance focused Vantage in Aston Martin’s sports car range. With the already thrilling, driver-focused Vantage firmly established as the class leading front-engine sports car, Vantage S builds on its position with increased power and even greater dynamic prowess.
After the recently launched DBX S, Vantage S is the next step in the revival of Aston Martin’s long tradition of applying the ‘S’ suffix to special, high-performance derivatives of core models. A convention that began with Vanquish S which made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2004, followed by the exceptional V8 and V12 Vantage S models launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively.
Central to the Vantage S is an upgraded version of the formidable Aston Martin 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo engine. Extending Aston Martin’s performance advantage in the front-engine luxury sports car sector, the Vantage S now boasts 680PS at 6000rpm, with peak torque of 800Nm delivered between 3000 and 6000rpm for immediate in-gear response.
Further enhancing driver engagement and performance feel, Aston Martin engineers have continued to refine and calibrate the throttle pedal weight and response aligned with ‘S’ characteristics. By offering a resistance matched to a drive-by-wire throttle map bespoke to ‘S’, and tuned for each of the Drive Modes, Vantage S delivers an even greater sense of connection with all controls working in harmony.
Calibration changes have also been made to the powertrain, with optimisation of the Launch Control system resulting in a 0.1 second improvement in 0-100km/h time, which is now just 3.4 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10.1 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at a blistering 325km/h. The sportscar also benefits from an extensive suite of detail changes to the new Vantage suspension hardware, powertrain mounts and control software to bring greater agility along with improvements in feel, driver engagement and composure.
Visually, Vantage S has the looks to match its performance prowess thanks to distinctive features that combine immaculate design form with true performance-enhancing function. At the front, the new car is identified by new centrally mounted bonnet blades. Finished in gloss black or 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre, not only do these vents provide a more assertive design character but they optimise the extraction of hot air from the ‘hot-V’ configured V8 engine.
Just as the exterior badging embodies handmade craftsmanship, the interior of Vantage S is proudly adorned with colour matched, embroidered ‘S’ logos to the upper shoulder panel of the seats. With almost 2,500 individual stitches and over 16 metres of thread, each ‘S’ leaves no doubt to the commitment of total luxury and performance in every Aston Martin S model.
Complementing the ‘S’ suffix, the iconic Aston Martin wings are also embroidered onto the headrests. An industry-first technique using both embossing and debossing is also an option available to customers, applying extreme pressure (1.5 tonnes) and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather with impeccable precision, creating a subtle but beautiful detail. In addition, the ‘S’ moniker appears on both the tread plates and engine bay final inspection plaque.
The vehicle also offers customers a unique interior option package to further highlight its kudos as the most sporting of all Vantage models; a choice of red or silver anodised finish to the knurled metal drive mode rotary, creating a bold centrepiece to the cabin. The rotary is colour matched to the seatbelt, contrast welt, contrast stitch and headrest embroidery to create a flow of cohesive highlights throughout.
For customers wishing to immerse themselves in even more luxury, Inspire Sport interior is available with either full semi-aniline leather or semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, in both monotone and duotone options. These all-new interiors feature diminishing chevron quilting, surrounded by placed perforations, giving an unmistakable impression of speed.
Prices start at INR 7 crores, ex-showroom