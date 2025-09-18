A heritage automotive brand brings a performance special

Calibration changes have also been made to the powertrain, with optimisation of the Launch Control system resulting in a 0.1 second improvement in 0-100km/h time, which is now just 3.4 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10.1 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at a blistering 325km/h. The sportscar also benefits from an extensive suite of detail changes to the new Vantage suspension hardware, powertrain mounts and control software to bring greater agility along with improvements in feel, driver engagement and composure.

Visually, Vantage S has the looks to match its performance prowess thanks to distinctive features that combine immaculate design form with true performance-enhancing function. At the front, the new car is identified by new centrally mounted bonnet blades. Finished in gloss black or 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre, not only do these vents provide a more assertive design character but they optimise the extraction of hot air from the ‘hot-V’ configured V8 engine.

Just as the exterior badging embodies handmade craftsmanship, the interior of Vantage S is proudly adorned with colour matched, embroidered ‘S’ logos to the upper shoulder panel of the seats. With almost 2,500 individual stitches and over 16 metres of thread, each ‘S’ leaves no doubt to the commitment of total luxury and performance in every Aston Martin S model.

Complementing the ‘S’ suffix, the iconic Aston Martin wings are also embroidered onto the headrests. An industry-first technique using both embossing and debossing is also an option available to customers, applying extreme pressure (1.5 tonnes) and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather with impeccable precision, creating a subtle but beautiful detail. In addition, the ‘S’ moniker appears on both the tread plates and engine bay final inspection plaque.

The vehicle also offers customers a unique interior option package to further highlight its kudos as the most sporting of all Vantage models; a choice of red or silver anodised finish to the knurled metal drive mode rotary, creating a bold centrepiece to the cabin. The rotary is colour matched to the seatbelt, contrast welt, contrast stitch and headrest embroidery to create a flow of cohesive highlights throughout.

For customers wishing to immerse themselves in even more luxury, Inspire Sport interior is available with either full semi-aniline leather or semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, in both monotone and duotone options. These all-new interiors feature diminishing chevron quilting, surrounded by placed perforations, giving an unmistakable impression of speed.

Prices start at INR 7 crores, ex-showroom