The Great F1 Comeback!

Hamilton started the Belgium Grand Prix from P3 but muscled his way past Sergio Perez’ Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by lap 3. The silver arrow and raging bull ran side-by-side through Raidillon giving fans what they always demanded, some close wheel-to-wheel action!

Max Verstappen had claimed pole on Saturday but took a ten place grid penalty for changing power unit components. On race day however, Red Bull didn't seem to have an answer for the Mercedes and McLaren race pace.

Oscar Piastri flew past both Bulls and Ferraris after his pit stops. He seemed to be the fastest driver on track but it was Mercedes’ George Russell who at the time pulled off an inspired one-stop strategy to head home his fast charging teammate Hamilton at the flag!

No one could believe it, even Mercedes were initially surprised that the hard tyres on Russell’s car would last the entire race distance from lap 11.

It was a game-changing call as Mercedes’ lead race car was Hamilton’s W15. He was leading the race of two-stoppers which was basically everyone else!

Eyeing a possible one-two finish, the consequences of taking a risky strategy against all pre-race simulations was parked aside for sure.

The podium looked perfect for Mercedes’ fairy-tale comeback-story midway through the season as they have cracked the code to emerge victorious three times already in the last four outings!