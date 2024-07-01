After stealing a stunning pole position from the defending champion and points leader, a botched up start however saw the papaya-orange MCL38 of Lando Norris fall back to P3 when the lights went out! Norris was so eager to squeeze the charging Red Bull of Verstappen onto the grass that both of them lost the momentum and racing line into Turn 1.
This allowed George Russell of Mercedes to ‘pull an Alonso’ on both of them. The lanky Brit found incredible grip on the outside line into the first corner and braked late to steal P1 from P4 on the grid to lead at Barcelona!
But it was short-lived though. On Lap 2, the ‘flying Dutchman’ swooped past the Mercedes and never looked back. This was Verstappen demonstrating phenomenal race craft, living up to the promised potential he showed way back in 2016 when he won his first ever Grand Prix at the very same venue!
He now has sixty one of those shining trophies in his cabinet at home. The race had its fair share of battles up and down the grid with Turn 1 being the star of overtakes. Verstappen on Russell, Lewis Hamilton on Carlos Sainz, Sainz on Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri on Pierre Gasly, Norris on Hamilton, Norris on Russell to name a few.
The action at Catalunya has lit up the tempo for the season and there's more to come as the circus heads to the beautiful hill slopes of Styria in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix next. It’s the home race for Red Bull Racing. Unbeaten champions since 2021.
The timing of Mercedes Petronas AMG’s resurgence and McLaren’s form couldn't be better. If Ferrari can sort out their upgrade issues quickly we could have another weekend of the Top 8 being under a second in Qualifying and a clear winner on race day not predictable until the last few laps!
Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of 2024 finishing 15 seconds adrift of the lead pair of Verstappen and Norris. He has now claimed a podium spot in all 18 seasons he has competed in Formula 1!
Can Mercedes and McLaren put up another strong showing at Red Bull’s Ring? Will Ferrari add to the drama? This Sunday it’ll take a mighty effort to defeat the home favourites but it was done as recent as 2022, so never say never!
The action at Catalunya has lit up the tempo for the season and there's more to come as the circus heads to the beautiful hill slopes of Styria in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix next. It’s the home race for Red Bull Racing. Unbeaten champions since 2021.
The timing of Mercedes Petronas AMG’s resurgence and McLaren’s form couldn't be better. If Ferrari can sort out their upgrade issues quickly we could have another weekend of the Top 8 being under a second in Qualifying and a clear winner on race day not predictable until the last few laps!
Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of 2024 finishing 15 seconds adrift of the lead pair of Verstappen and Norris. He has now claimed a podium spot in all 18 seasons he has competed in Formula 1!
Can Mercedes and McLaren put up another strong showing at Red Bull’s Ring? Will Ferrari add to the drama? This Sunday it’ll take a mighty effort to defeat the home favourites but it was done as recent as 2022, so never say never!