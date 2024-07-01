The action at Catalunya has lit up the tempo for the season and there's more to come as the circus heads to the beautiful hill slopes of Styria in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix next. It’s the home race for Red Bull Racing. Unbeaten champions since 2021.

The timing of Mercedes Petronas AMG’s resurgence and McLaren’s form couldn't be better. If Ferrari can sort out their upgrade issues quickly we could have another weekend of the Top 8 being under a second in Qualifying and a clear winner on race day not predictable until the last few laps!

Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of 2024 finishing 15 seconds adrift of the lead pair of Verstappen and Norris. He has now claimed a podium spot in all 18 seasons he has competed in Formula 1!

Can Mercedes and McLaren put up another strong showing at Red Bull’s Ring? Will Ferrari add to the drama? This Sunday it’ll take a mighty effort to defeat the home favourites but it was done as recent as 2022, so never say never!

The action at Catalunya has lit up the tempo for the season and there's more to come as the circus heads to the beautiful hill slopes of Styria in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix next. It’s the home race for Red Bull Racing. Unbeaten champions since 2021.

The timing of Mercedes Petronas AMG’s resurgence and McLaren’s form couldn't be better. If Ferrari can sort out their upgrade issues quickly we could have another weekend of the Top 8 being under a second in Qualifying and a clear winner on race day not predictable until the last few laps!

Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of 2024 finishing 15 seconds adrift of the lead pair of Verstappen and Norris. He has now claimed a podium spot in all 18 seasons he has competed in Formula 1!

Can Mercedes and McLaren put up another strong showing at Red Bull’s Ring? Will Ferrari add to the drama? This Sunday it’ll take a mighty effort to defeat the home favourites but it was done as recent as 2022, so never say never!