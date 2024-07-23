Long Live the King

In front of a capacity Sunday crowd of 164,000, Lewis Hamilton delivered the result his fans were craving for. A record-breaking 9th victory, 15th podium, and 12th consecutive podium at Silverstone sent the 7-time world champion shooting back to the top of the F1 Hall-Of-Fame. The race saw mixed conditions beginning with a dry track, followed by a greasy one, and then a drying racing line, and then a heavier downpour, before the sun crept back again!
Pole-sitter George Russell led Hamilton and Lando Norris from the lights, but Max Verstappen pounced quickly on Norris even before the Wellington Straight. The race began to settle into its rhythm which meant only the pit stops could make a difference. But by Lap 15 the rain arrived and played to McLaren’s advantage as they were running a larger wing for optimal grip in wet conditions. Norris challenged Verstappen and took back his lost third position, while the Dutchman offered no defence in stark contrast to Austria, a week earlier.
Oscar Piastri followed suit and it seemed like the champions Red Bull had no answer to the papaya coloured cars! On Lap18 when the rain became more intense, Hamilton, renowned for his wet-weather mastery, seized the opportunity and stole the lead from Russell. A few corners later though he dramatically went off track and Russell followed him too leaving an opportunity for Norris to catch up and pass them both! Piastri followed suit again, and the McLarens were one-two in the British Grand Prix! Red Bull then called Verstappen in for intermediate rain tyres as the rain grew heavier and soon the lead three responded, but when the sun shone through in about 11 laps time, Hamilton pitted quickly for fresh soft tyres.
McLaren were slow to respond and Hamilton capitalised with a quick out-lap grabbing the lead back again. He never looked back and held on to win. Verstappen found renewed pace in his fresh hard tyres and overcame Norris for P2. After Hamilton’s history-rewriting conquest at his most successful circuit, F1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. Another Hamilton favourite.
He has won here 8-times and claimed pole position 9-times before! Wherever you are it’ll be wise to have him as your favourite this Sunday.
—
Round 13 | Hungary | Sunday, 21st July 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App