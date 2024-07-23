Long Live the King

Oscar Piastri followed suit and it seemed like the champions Red Bull had no answer to the papaya coloured cars! On Lap18 when the rain became more intense, Hamilton, renowned for his wet-weather mastery, seized the opportunity and stole the lead from Russell. A few corners later though he dramatically went off track and Russell followed him too leaving an opportunity for Norris to catch up and pass them both! Piastri followed suit again, and the McLarens were one-two in the British Grand Prix! Red Bull then called Verstappen in for intermediate rain tyres as the rain grew heavier and soon the lead three responded, but when the sun shone through in about 11 laps time, Hamilton pitted quickly for fresh soft tyres.

McLaren were slow to respond and Hamilton capitalised with a quick out-lap grabbing the lead back again. He never looked back and held on to win. Verstappen found renewed pace in his fresh hard tyres and overcame Norris for P2. After Hamilton’s history-rewriting conquest at his most successful circuit, F1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. Another Hamilton favourite.

He has won here 8-times and claimed pole position 9-times before! Wherever you are it’ll be wise to have him as your favourite this Sunday.

—

Round 13 | Hungary | Sunday, 21st July 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App