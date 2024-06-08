Charles Leclerc makes history as the first home winner of Monaco Grand Prix in 93 Years

“It’s the race that made me dream of becoming an F1 driver one day. It’s the race that I used to watch with my dad, our dream was to race here in Monaco in F1” reflected Leclerc. Charles Leclerc is the first home winner of the Monaco Grand Prix in 93 years! The Monegasque native fought back tears in the last few laps as he was ‘struggling to see’.

It was a classic moment for sport and a classic moment for Formula One to have a Ferrari conquering Monaco. But behind car number 16 there was no real excitement as the Top 10 cars of qualifying finished in exactly that same order without a single overtake.

The big 2024-spec cars coupled with the tight and twisty nature of the Principality’s circuit guaranteed a procession with little or no thrills at all. But Monaco has seen some classic and chaotic races in the past.