Max Verstappen emerges victorious in thrilling Canadian Grand Prix battle

George Russell took a sensational pole position in Montreal from Verstappen even though the Dutchman registered an exact lap time of 1:12:000 in the final seconds of Qualifying! This is only the second time in the history of the sport when identical times were set. On race day when Lando Norris overtook Verstappen on Lap 20 it looked more convincing that Red Bull’s performance advantage seemed to have disappeared. But a reverse of fortune with the Safety Car saw Verstappen benefit from a properly timed ‘free’ pit stop, unlike in Miami where he lost out to Norris.

It was a chaotic Canadian Grand Prix with mixed conditions and neutralised race periods that saw both McLaren and Mercedes drivers trying hard to keep up with the relentless pace Verstappen kept setting. Recent winners Ferrari shockingly recorded a double retirement with Charles Leclerc experiencing power unit issues and Carlos Sainz retiring due to a collision with Williams’ Alex Albon.

Just when the 2024 F1 season began to shape-up a four-way fight for the championship, the Bulls seemed out of reach again. Leclerc reduced the points gap to Verstappen after his Monaco win to just 31 but now with a poor show or rather a no show at Montreal that gap has widened to 56!It’s not unsurmountable, but it takes a Matador to fight the Bulls!