2024 Miami GP preview: Sergio over Verstappen in Miami?

In the top teams in equal machinery, Fernando Alonso has risen above Lance Stroll for Aston Martin, McLaren’s Lando Norris heads Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are evenly matched at Ferrari as they battle it out to be placed ‘best of the rest’, while George Russell has had the better of Lewis Hamilton as they struggle to keep Mercedes competitive in the upper half of the table. Perez needs to dig deep, nail the car set-up right from the opening laps of Friday’s free practice and get within a few tenths of Verstappen well before qualifying. Pole position would be the ideal way to threaten the champion’s dominance and send the other side of the Red Bull garage searching for alternate strategies!