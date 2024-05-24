A champion’s drive

“I was just praying for one more lap,” said Norris. “I did everything I could. I was pushing like hell to get there and catch up and have a chance. But as soon as you get within two seconds, you start to lose downforce and grip. The tires start to overheat again.” To add to that, Verstappen demonstrated some superbly-timed race craft in judging the life of his overworked front tyres in the last few laps of the Grand Prix. Ultimately it was another Verstappen win, in fact the 59th since his maiden one in Spain 2016! But this one will go down as one his best weekends in F1. He stole pole position from the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by just 0.074s and 0.091s respectively on Saturday!

And on Sunday, although McLaren and Ferrari were looming large he paced his RBR20 just out of reach. When Norris began swallowing up the gap, the Dutchman didn’t panic, instead just focussed on staying out of the McLaren’s drag reduction zone distance. Kudos to the 23 year old Norris, who like Verstappen finished on the podium in Imola for the third consecutive year and completed a hattrick of podiums this season! He lies 4th in the championship standings just six points behind Sergio Perez. Another impressive performance in terms of consistency goes to Charles Leclerc who has managed to overtake Perez for P2 in the standings.