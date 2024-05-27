Mumbai-based racer, Jehan Daruvala is driving for Maserati this season and opens up about being a part of Formula E

Having begun his racing career at a young age , Jehan Daruvala quickly rose through the ranks become a protégé of the Force India F1 team and a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Hailing from Mumbai, this Parsi boy has garnered attention for his impressive performances in various championships, including the FIA Formula 3 Championship and the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

After four years in Formula 2, the prominent Indian racer moved to take part in Season 10 of Formula E (an open-wheel single-seater motorsport champion - ship for electric cars) and is currently competing for Maserati MSG Racing.

Currently ranking 19 on the drivers standings, Jehan and his Maserati Tipo Folgore numbered 18 have managed to earn decent points placing the team 6th in the constructors championship. With six more races left in this ongoing series, we catch up with Jehan on his journey as a racer, so far, the future of motorsports in India and lot’s more...