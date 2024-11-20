An Oscar Performance

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc now holds an unenviable record at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. On Saturday he claimed pole position for the fourth consecutive year but on Sunday he didn’t convert that advantageous grid slot to a victory, for four years in a row!

Ferrari will be disappointed with their race in the land of fire, especially since Leclerc is currently in fine form. He started well and gapped Piastri strategically so the young Aussie could not gain with a drag-reduction-system pass.

But after the first and only pitstop for the front runners, Piastri and his MCL38 ignored their race engineer’s advice to ‘bring in the tyres cautiously’, instead on Lap 20 they went for it into Turn 1!

It’s this kind of race-craft plus gut instinct to make a split-second decision while mounting a challenge to an opponent that separates the great drivers from the good in Formula One. Piastri is heavily touted as a future world champion in Grand Prix circles.

He made it stick and once the lead was secured it was all about hanging on to the hard compound tyres and hoping they didn’t fall off the performance cliff before the chequered flag.