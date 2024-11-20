An Oscar Performance

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc now holds an unenviable record at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. On Saturday he claimed pole position for the fourth consecutive year but on Sunday he didn’t convert that advantageous grid slot to a victory, for four years in a row!
Ferrari will be disappointed with their race in the land of fire, especially since Leclerc is currently in fine form. He started well and gapped Piastri strategically so the young Aussie could not gain with a drag-reduction-system pass.
But after the first and only pitstop for the front runners, Piastri and his MCL38 ignored their race engineer’s advice to ‘bring in the tyres cautiously’, instead on Lap 20 they went for it into Turn 1!
It’s this kind of race-craft plus gut instinct to make a split-second decision while mounting a challenge to an opponent that separates the great drivers from the good in Formula One. Piastri is heavily touted as a future world champion in Grand Prix circles.
He made it stick and once the lead was secured it was all about hanging on to the hard compound tyres and hoping they didn’t fall off the performance cliff before the chequered flag.
Leclerc kept attacking until the end of the race until his tyres could offer no more grip! Behind him, Sergio Perez was driving the race of his life, qualifying higher than teammate Max Verstappen after 33 races! But instead of bringing a podium home, the Mexican fell foul. He attempted to pass Leclerc and almost did but was taken by surprise when the Monegasque came back to hold on to P2 through Turn 1. Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari also mobbed Perez and stole P3 briefly sending the grandstands wild!
In the heat of the moment, Perez swerved into the rear left wheel of Sainz and caused a dramatic collision of both cars into the wall. Both their races ended immediately. And Mercedes' George Russell took the final podium spot.
Verstappen inherited a couple of places and points to keep his lead over Lando Norris to more than two race victories still. The drivers and teams have barely a couple of days to recalibrate and reset, before going for it again around the night lights of Singapore, up next.
Ferrari beat McLaren last year around Marina Bay, prepare for fireworks!
Round 18 | Singapore | Sunday, 22nd September 17:30 | F1TV & FanCode App