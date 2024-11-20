It’s Glowing Red Again!

Leclerc went for the ‘winning bet’ as he got the better of both front-row starters through Turn 1, as Ferrari demonstrated their true race pace on Sunday. Leclerc said he knew that Max Verstappen would go all out at the race start to thwart Lando Norris’ intentions of making a clean getaway.

He steered his SF24 wide so as to get maximum traction and exit speed to lead into the sequence of corners ahead while the Red Bull and McLaren went off track limits! Team mate Carlos Sainz almost followed him through too but Verstappen was quick to tuck back and hold the Spaniard back.

Sainz would later undercut the championship leading RB20 and seal a historic podium for the Scuderia. It wasn’t the first time this season that McLaren’s Norris failed to capitalise on a well earned pole position. He may have lost the race lead in his head to Verstappen even before the lights went out! After a solid performance at Singapore where he dominated the field from the front, the defeat to the Dutchman in the Sprint on Saturday may have caused a war of nerves at the start.