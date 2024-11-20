Twenty Is Plenty!

While the top runners settled for a two-stop tyre strategy for the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari thought otherwise! It’s their home race where 3,35,000 Tifosi, their die-hard fans, would settle for nothing less than a win over traditional rivals McLaren, who had locked out the front row on Saturday!

Charles Leclerc could only slot the SF24 into P4 during qualifying, one place behind George Russell’s Mercedes. McLaren’s closest title challenger to Max Verstappen is Lando Norris and he was in pole position with team mate Oscar Piastri right behind in P2.

But the papaya-orange coloured cars lost out ultimately when they pitted twice giving up track position to the Ferraris. A stoic drive by Carlos Sainz delayed both McLaren’s progress in the final stages and aided Leclerc’s masterclass up ahead in the lead.

It was Leclerc’s second win this season. It was a stand out performance with the Monegasque setting such consistent lap times, that although Piastri was gaining on him until the last lap, the Ferrari had done just enough to finish first!

But how did McLaren lose out even though they started one-two?