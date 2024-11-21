What Happens In Vegas!

Well, in a way McLaren’s ‘last-lap Lando’ was right. He and Mercedes’ George Russell both pitted in early for intermediate tyres when Red Bull and Verstappen decided to stay out and wait for a bigger opportunity.

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, rain and Safety Car interventions are not uncommon. Red Bull have been champions at making the right calls for quite some time now, and at Interlagos they were spot on, again. McLaren and Norris floundered and could not believe their eyes when once again a pole position start wasn't good enough to win on Sunday.

"Today it benefitted Red Bull, it could have benefitted us if we just stayed out, but that's a stupid thing to think of. Just a bit unlucky today, nothing more. Of course, disappointing.”

Norris believed that the red flag was not predictable but one look at the Alpine’s sensational double podium finish behind Verstappen suggests that maybe if the championship contenders did exactly what the defending champions did then they could’ve still had a fight on their hands at the flag.