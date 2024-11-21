What Happens In Vegas!

Well, in a way McLaren’s ‘last-lap Lando’ was right. He and Mercedes’ George Russell both pitted in early for intermediate tyres when Red Bull and Verstappen decided to stay out and wait for a bigger opportunity.
At the Brazilian Grand Prix, rain and Safety Car interventions are not uncommon. Red Bull have been champions at making the right calls for quite some time now, and at Interlagos they were spot on, again. McLaren and Norris floundered and could not believe their eyes when once again a pole position start wasn't good enough to win on Sunday.
"Today it benefitted Red Bull, it could have benefitted us if we just stayed out, but that's a stupid thing to think of. Just a bit unlucky today, nothing more. Of course, disappointing.”
Norris believed that the red flag was not predictable but one look at the Alpine’s sensational double podium finish behind Verstappen suggests that maybe if the championship contenders did exactly what the defending champions did then they could’ve still had a fight on their hands at the flag.
Strategy played a major role in Verstappen’s eighth win of the season, without doubt. But the Dutchman, on the verge of becoming a four-time Driver’s champion this year drove arguably the best wet-weather race of his career!
Right from the opening lap, starting from a penalised position of P17 he began to clinically execute his race by finding grip where no one else could. By staying out and waiting for the red flag period to gain a ‘free’ pit stop he had only the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon to pass to take over the lead of the race.
Norris and McLaren just did not find the pace nor tactics required to fight for the top spot. They’re now adrift by 62 points with three rounds to go. One can roll the dice in Las Vegas up next, and show up with renewed strength and determination, but in all reality if McLaren and Norris have a glimmer of hope still left in the title chase they could hope for some reliability woes to strike their rivals!
For Max, he has to just finish ahead of Lando in Vegas to claim the crown. Astonishing for a team and driver who have had so much go against them the past 10 rounds!
Round 21 | Las Vegas| Sunday, 24th November 11:30 | F1TV & FanCode App