Haas Formula One team pays homage to the sakura blooms with a special Japanese Grand Prix livery

Fresh off their double-points finish in China, Haas are riding a wave of momentum, and they’ll now be doing so with a car that blends mechanical prowess with the beauty of nature. The VF-24 has undergone a temporary transformation, sporting a predominantly white and black base laced with soft pink accents and stylised sakura petals that flow elegantly across the chassis. The cherry blossom motif extends across the wings, side pods and intricate aerodynamic elements.

With Suzuka’s legendary figure-of-eight circuit set to provide yet another thrilling instalment of racing action, Haas will be hoping that their new look brings not just beauty but a solid points haul too.