Haas Formula One team pays homage to the sakura blooms with a special Japanese Grand Prix livery

The Formula 1 circus rolls into Suzuka this weekend, and the Haas F1 Team has decided to embrace the essence of Japan’s spring spectacle in stunning fashion. Taking to social media, the American outfit unveiled a rather striking one-off livery inspired by the nation's cherished cherry blossoms—Sakura. With Japan in the midst of full bloom season, this design could not have been more timely nor more picturesque.
Fresh off their double-points finish in China, Haas are riding a wave of momentum, and they’ll now be doing so with a car that blends mechanical prowess with the beauty of nature. The VF-24 has undergone a temporary transformation, sporting a predominantly white and black base laced with soft pink accents and stylised sakura petals that flow elegantly across the chassis. The cherry blossom motif extends across the wings, side pods and intricate aerodynamic elements.
With Suzuka’s legendary figure-of-eight circuit set to provide yet another thrilling instalment of racing action, Haas will be hoping that their new look brings not just beauty but a solid points haul too.
For those Formula One travellers looking to soak in the cherry blossom magic before the race, a short trip from Suzuka Circuit to Nabana no Sato in Kuwana offers a breathtaking display of sakura in a picturesque garden setting. Alternatively, the Yamatoyama Park and the Suzuka River are wonderful spots for a traditional hanami experience. So, before the engines roar to the finish line, why not take a moment to admire Japan’s spring season pink canopy?