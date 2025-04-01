Yuki Tsunoda unveils Venti Due, his fashion brand, ahead of his home race Suzuka GP debut with Red Bull

Well, well, well — it's finally happening. After much anticipation, patience and a fair few moments of head-scratching from the Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda has secured his spot at Red Bull Racing, lining up alongside reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen. And with his home grand prix in Japan just around the corner, the timing couldn't be better.
Tsunoda, often dubbed one of the most fiery and entertaining drivers on the grid, will be eager to make an instant impact in his upgraded machinery. A podium finish? That's the goal. And with the partisan home crowd behind him, Suzuka could well be the perfect stage for the 24-year-old to mark his arrival in Red Bull.
But that's not all Yuki’s been up to. In a move that proves he's as quick off the track as he is on it, he has launched his very own clothing brand, Venti Due. The name, meaning 22 in Italian, is a nod to his lucky number —the same one that adorns his F1 car. And let’s be honest, in the modern world of Formula 1, if you’re not launching a business, are you really making it?
His debut collection, set to be available online and via a pop-up in Suzuka City, leans into oversized comfort with hoodies, crew necks, balloon pants, a canvas tote bag and a beanie. The designs revolve around the number 22, a maple leaf motif, and the slogan 'fast on track, effortless in style.' Some eagle-eyed fans have even spotted a subtle ‘Y’ and ‘T’ in the leaf design — because, of course, nothing in the world of F1 merchandising is left to chance.
Japanese artist Jinya Yamakawa, who has previously lent his creative touch to Tsunoda’s helmet designs, is part of the team behind Venti Due, adding another layer of personality to the project. The first collection has been dropped and though details on the site’s official launch remain a mystery, much like Red Bull’s development plans behind closed doors, we are hoping the it will too roll out around the Japanese Gran Prix.