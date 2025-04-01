Yuki Tsunoda unveils Venti Due, his fashion brand, ahead of his home race Suzuka GP debut with Red Bull

Well, well, well — it's finally happening. After much anticipation, patience and a fair few moments of head-scratching from the Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda has secured his spot at Red Bull Racing, lining up alongside reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen. And with his home grand prix in Japan just around the corner, the timing couldn't be better.

Tsunoda, often dubbed one of the most fiery and entertaining drivers on the grid, will be eager to make an instant impact in his upgraded machinery. A podium finish? That's the goal. And with the partisan home crowd behind him, Suzuka could well be the perfect stage for the 24-year-old to mark his arrival in Red Bull.