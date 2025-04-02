Yuki Tsunoda to hit the Suzuka tracks in special white and red livery for Red Bull

If you thought the array of surprises came to an end for this Japanese driver, let us tell you otherwise! While you already know about Yuki's new fashion brand Venti Due, Red Bull has come forward with a special livery too.

In an event that will see Yuki Tsunoda step up as Max Verstappen’s new teammate in front of his home crowd—following the decision to swap the Japanese driver with Liam Lawson, the latter returning to Racing Bulls—Red Bull’s challenger will pay tribute to Honda by sporting a design inspired by the RA272, which gave the engine manufacturer its inaugural win back in 1965.

The livery recreates the RA272's Japanese flag motif, featuring the ‘H’ logo on the nose and the simple Honda logo on the rear of the bodywork, while a special logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of Honda’s debut victory will be displayed on the Red Bull and Racing Bulls cars during the weekend.