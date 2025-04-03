The Rising Son

The Chinese Grand Prix weekend had plenty to talk about. Lewis Hamilton proved too hard for the pack to handle, as he swept to his and Scuderia Ferrari’s first ever Saturday Sprint victory! In only his second outing for the Italian marque it appeared that Hamilton was back to winning ways. But come Sunday the race set-up slowed him down a fraction and allowed two McLarens, a Mercedes and a Red Bull out qualify him!

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, after a processional race where everyone stopped just once for fresh rubber he first fell back to P6 behind his team mate and then in post-race scrutiny was disqualified for a plank-wear issue! For Ferrari things went from a high on Saturday to outright anguish on Sunday as Charles Leclerc’s SF25 was found illegal too as it was underweight by a kilo! This was the first time ever in the history of Formula One that both Ferraris were disqualified from a Grand Prix!

Up in the front though, Oscar Piastri was kerb-perfect in his execution of the race and led from flag to finish some 9 seconds clear of team mate and opening round winner Norris!