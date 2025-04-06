Japanese Grand Prix 2025 Highlights: Max Verstappen wins, Kimi Antonelli scripts history and Isack scores!

Max Verstappen is a man who thrives on pressure – and once again, he delivered at the Japanese Grand Prix 2025. After a “tough start to the weekend” (his words, not ours), the reigning World Champion found his groove just in time, nailing a late pole position in Saturday’s Qualifying. From there, it was smooth sailing. Well, almost.
A clean getaway saw him fend off both McLarens of Norris and Piastri into Turn 1. But things got rather spicy during the pit stops. Verstappen dove in on Lap 22 for his sole tyre change. Norris followed him in and after a marginally slow stop from Red Bull, the two exited side-by-side. Verstappen edged out, Norris ran onto the grass – and the stewards took a long, hard look but ultimately declared it a racing incident.
The Dutchman would stay out front for the rest of the 53-lap contest, crossing the line 1.4s clear of Norris to take his first win of the season and a fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka.
Yuki wins Driver of the Day!
Yuki Tsunoda’s first weekend as an official Red Bull Racing driver was always going to be special. The Japanese fan-favourite’s long-awaited promotion from Racing Bulls to the senior squad may not have yielded points, but it certainly won hearts. Starting 14th and finishing 12th, Tsunoda equalled Liam Lawson’s result from the previous race in the same machinery. But is it good-enough? But if the local hero’s on-track efforts didn’t dazzle the leaderboard, the fans lit up the vote for Driver of the Day to motivate him to keep pushing.
Move over, Max – there’s a new record-breaker in town.
Mercedes’ rookie Kimi Antonelli, at just 18 years and 224 days, became the youngest-ever Formula 1 race leader after Verstappen pitted on Lap 22. For 10 glorious laps, the Italian led the Japanese Grand Prix with poise and precision. And when he did eventually pit, the crown returned to Verstappen – but Antonelli’s mark on history had already been inked.
That’s not all. Antonelli also clocked the fastest lap of the race, making him the youngest driver ever to do so, breaking Verstappen’s previous record set in Brazil 2016. He finished a brilliant P6, just behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, a monumental weekend for the Silver Arrows’ rising prodigy.
Ferrari, Racing Bulls and Haas for the points!
While not quite podium material, Lewis Hamilton’s weekend showed promise. With a P7 finish, it marked the seven-time World Champion’s best Grand Prix result since joining Ferrari. Steady and strategic, Hamilton is still finding his rhythm in red – but the signs are there.
There was reason to smile in the Racing Bulls garage too, as the team finally opened their 2025 account with points. Isack Hadjar scores his first ever points in F1 with a spectacular P8.
Oliver Bearman, the British rookie making waves this season, secured P10, gifting the team their first points of the year and giving Haas their first Suzuka score since 2018. Oliver, who’s been impressively consistent, has now scored in back-to-back Grands Prix – a big deal for a team looking to rebuild its mid-field credentials.
But the action continues as we are in the midst of a triple header, so, over to the Middle East now for some hot desert drama in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia!