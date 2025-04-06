Japanese Grand Prix 2025 Highlights: Max Verstappen wins, Kimi Antonelli scripts history and Isack scores!

Max Verstappen is a man who thrives on pressure – and once again, he delivered at the Japanese Grand Prix 2025. After a “tough start to the weekend” (his words, not ours), the reigning World Champion found his groove just in time, nailing a late pole position in Saturday’s Qualifying. From there, it was smooth sailing. Well, almost.

Did Max Verstappen win the Japanese Grand Prix 2025?

A clean getaway saw him fend off both McLarens of Norris and Piastri into Turn 1. But things got rather spicy during the pit stops. Verstappen dove in on Lap 22 for his sole tyre change. Norris followed him in and after a marginally slow stop from Red Bull, the two exited side-by-side. Verstappen edged out, Norris ran onto the grass – and the stewards took a long, hard look but ultimately declared it a racing incident.

The Dutchman would stay out front for the rest of the 53-lap contest, crossing the line 1.4s clear of Norris to take his first win of the season and a fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka.