Red Bull confirms no further driver swaps for 2025 F1 Season — Yuki Tsunoda to stay

In a decisive move, Red Bull Racing has announced that there will be no further driver swaps for the rest of the 2025 Formula 1 season, solidifying Yuki Tsunoda's position with the team. This means Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls after a turbulent start to the season.

Red Bull Racing’s shake-up began when Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to the senior team, replacing Liam Lawson starting with the Japanese Grand Prix. Tsunoda, who had been delivering strong performances with Racing Bulls, earned his spot in the Red Bull seat despite standing only at P12. His consistent pace and proximity to Max Verstappen in practice sessions were notably stronger than what Liam barely managed in Australia and China.