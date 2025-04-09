Red Bull confirms no further driver swaps for 2025 F1 Season — Yuki Tsunoda to stay

In a decisive move, Red Bull Racing has announced that there will be no further driver swaps for the rest of the 2025 Formula 1 season, solidifying Yuki Tsunoda's position with the team. This means Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls after a turbulent start to the season.
Red Bull Racing’s shake-up began when Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to the senior team, replacing Liam Lawson starting with the Japanese Grand Prix. Tsunoda, who had been delivering strong performances with Racing Bulls, earned his spot in the Red Bull seat despite standing only at P12. His consistent pace and proximity to Max Verstappen in practice sessions were notably stronger than what Liam barely managed in Australia and China.
Liam Lawson demoted to Racing Bulls for the season
Liam Lawson, who had a rocky start to the 2025 season, was demoted back to the sister team, Racing Bulls last race weekend. His struggles to match performance expectations, particularly when compared to Yuki’s smoother integration, led to this mid-season shuffling.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, confirmed that the current driver pairing will remain intact for the remainder of the season. With Tsunoda showing compatibility with the team’s setup preferences, the decision aims to prioritise team stability during a critical transition year.
Honda’s exit and Ford’s entry adds to Tsunoda’s retention
While Honda continues to back Tsunoda, the Japanese manufacturer is set to exit as Red Bull’s engine supplier by the end of the year. A new deal with Ford is set to begin in 2026, but for now, Yuki’s alignment with Red Bull’s engineering approach is proving beneficial. His inclination for a setup similar to Max’s has been instrumental in the team's decision.
Marko further elaborated on the synergy within the current driver lineup: “Yuki is actually happy with Max's set-up. They have the same preferences, so it fits well together,” he stated in an interview broadcast. This harmony within the team could play a vital role in Red Bull's 2025 campaign, especially as they prepare for major changes ahead.