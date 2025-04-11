On The Edge Of Greatness

Right from the moment when Red Bull Racing dropped visuals of the special white livery to honour the final year of their partnership with Honda, they seemed geared for something special. And it wasn’t the Yuki Tsunoda-promotion! That went to plan for sure, as the young Japanese driver finished ahead of the driver he replaced, earning himself the Driver Of The Day award for his efforts.

The passionate Japanese F1 fanbase definitely played a crucial role in the outcome of the DOTD award, but towards the closing laps of Suzuka one can’t help but feel that they may have been tempted to vote for Verstappen instead! The Dutch champion who remains undefeated this decade proved exactly why he’s touted to be a great. The in-form team is McLaren. Their car is better balanced than the rest and they’ve won the opening two rounds in commanding fashion. But on Qualifying Saturday, Verstappen pushed his RB21 to the limit so many times that he believed he “almost crashed!” What was special with the way he stole Pole Position from the McLaren duo was that he still hadn’t perfected the car set-up and yet overcame a lot of understeer to deliver that magical lap time!