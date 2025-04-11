Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull? Key reasons behind rumours of a switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin

Red Bull Racing Turmoil: Internal Issues Fuel Exit Rumours

Despite years of dominance, Red Bull Racing is showing cracks in its foundation. The departure of legendary designer Adrian Newey and ongoing tensions between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have created a less-than-stable environment. Verstappen’s loyalty to Helmut and the potential exit clause tied to his role, could serve as a major turning point.

To compound this, Max has publicly criticised the RB21’s performance, labelling it “undriveable” at the Chinese Grand Prix. Inconsistencies in development and internal crisis meetings have only intensified the spotlight on the team’s uncertain trajectory.