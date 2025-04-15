Bahrain GP 2025 highlights: Piastri dominates, Max struggles, and Ferrari gets a grip

The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off with a bang at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri delivered a stunning performance to secure McLaren's first-ever win in Bahrain. Starting from pole position, Piastri controlled the race from start to finish, leading the majority of the laps and cruising to victory.

Despite a challenging weekend, including a five-second grid penalty, Lando Norris fought his way through the pack to claim third place on the podium. Norris wasn’t without his struggles; he started the race from sixth and had a tense battle with George Russell for the final podium spot. But with his usual determination, he climbed the ranks and salvaged crucial points for McLaren, maintaining his three-point lead in the Drivers' Championship standings over teammate Piastri.