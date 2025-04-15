McLaren's Oscar Piastri sparks a driver showdown with Lando Norris after dominating the Bahrain Grand Prix

However, beneath the surface of this success lies a brewing intra-team rivalry. Lando has openly expressed feelings of disconnect with the McLaren car, admitting to struggles in extracting its full potential and describing a sense of being "clueless" behind the wheel during qualifying sessions. In contrast, Oscar has demonstrated increasing confidence and race pace, raising serious questions about the team’s internal dynamics and possible shifting allegiances.

Historically, McLaren has adopted a policy of equal treatment for its drivers, allowing them to race freely. This approach was evident in past races, such as the Hungarian Grand Prix, where team orders led to controversy and the Italian Grand Prix, where Piastri overtook Lando at the start without team intervention.