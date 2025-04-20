McLaren’s Lando Norris slips up in Saudi Arabia qualifying. Is the championship slipping away as well?

The qualifying session for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was nothing short of dramatic, with Max Verstappen ultimately claiming pole position after an exhilarating showdown. However, the session was marred by a major incident in Q3. Just as Oscar Piastri began his final push, Lando Norris made a costly mistake, losing control over the kerbs at Turn 5, which sent him crashing into the barriers and ending his qualifying session prematurely. This brought out the red flag, halting the session with only eight minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, George Russell climbed into P1 temporarily before Verstappen’s blitz, but settled for third. Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, and Carlos Sainz made up the top six, while Lewis Hamilton, in his Ferrari, pushed through to P7 despite continuing to adjust to the car.