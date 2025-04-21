Saudi GP highlights: Oscar Piastri seizes control as Max slips and Norris misses out

Everyone showed up in Jeddah expecting Max Verstappen to do what Max does best: dominate. But the Saudi Arabian GP had other plans. Despite nabbing pole in Quali by just 0.010s over Oscar Piastri, a crucial mistake during the race — where Max ran wide and gained an advantage — earned him a time penalty and a sluggish pit stop, ultimately costing him the lead.

F1 Saudi GP: Oscar Piastri beats Max Verstappen, leads drivers’ championship

Meanwhile, the calm and composed Oscar, even after a slow pitstop, kept his nose clean, made no mistakes and cruised to his third win this season, handing McLaren a glittering first in the Drivers' Championship.