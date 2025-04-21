Saudi GP highlights: Oscar Piastri seizes control as Max slips and Norris misses out

Everyone showed up in Jeddah expecting Max Verstappen to do what Max does best: dominate. But the Saudi Arabian GP had other plans. Despite nabbing pole in Quali by just 0.010s over Oscar Piastri, a crucial mistake during the race — where Max ran wide and gained an advantage — earned him a time penalty and a sluggish pit stop, ultimately costing him the lead.
Meanwhile, the calm and composed Oscar, even after a slow pitstop, kept his nose clean, made no mistakes and cruised to his third win this season, handing McLaren a glittering first in the Drivers' Championship.
As Max’s penalty left him trailing Oscar by over four seconds, the Aussie calmly extended his lead. Piastri never faltered, eventually crossing the line with a comfortable margin and a 10-point cushion at the top of the standings — a career-first.
Charles held off George Russell for Ferrari’s first podium of the season, while Lando just missed out in P4, unable to close in for a last-lap DRS dive.
It wasn’t smooth sailing from the start, though. Lap 1 brought a bit of chaos with a questionable tangle between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, but the race stabilised quickly. Lando Norris made quick work of the midfield, storming from P10 to P5 before the pit window shuffled things around.
Charles Leclerc, fast and feisty on mediums, even led the race for a while, before handing over the spotlight to Norris. But Lap 37 saw Lando’s pit stop drama strike again — this time for crossing the pit exit line, though the FIA decided not to investigate further. A lucky break.
Hamilton finished where he started — P7 — still finding his rhythm in red. Carlos Sainz dropped places but salvaged P8 for Williams. And in an ironic twist, Max Verstappen — penalty and all — walked away with Driver of the Day, P2 and still running third in the championship which he can change with just one race and clinch the top position.
Seated in the hot seat now, Oscar, has a lot to think about. Although McLaren is surely happy to see either of their drivers win, this weekend not only shone light on how Oscar can snatch a comfortable win but also showed by Lando led the championship till now, climbing his way up to reduce the damage already done. While the team eyes the Constructors' Championship again, benefiting from this rivalry, the real fight begins now!