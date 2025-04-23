Women on Pole: Netflix’s F1: The Academy spotlights female racers on track

Netflix’s F1: The Academy shifts the narrative of Formula 1, taking viewers beyond champagne to showcase the unparalleled tenacity of female drivers in the 2024 F1 Academy series. Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, this seven‑part documentary grants unprecedented access to the racetrack’s fiercest competitors.

Former professional racer Susie Wolff was the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 weekend in 22 years. She now serves as Managing Director of F1 Academy. Combining insider expertise with strategic leadership, Wolff mentors the next generation of women racers, steering them through high‑pressure qualifying sessions and dramatic race finales.