Women on Pole: Netflix’s F1: The Academy spotlights female racers on track

Netflix’s F1: The Academy shifts the narrative of Formula 1, taking viewers beyond champagne to showcase the unparalleled tenacity of female drivers in the 2024 F1 Academy series. Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, this seven‑part documentary grants unprecedented access to the racetrack’s fiercest competitors.
Former professional racer Susie Wolff was the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 weekend in 22 years. She now serves as Managing Director of F1 Academy. Combining insider expertise with strategic leadership, Wolff mentors the next generation of women racers, steering them through high‑pressure qualifying sessions and dramatic race finales.
From heart‑stopping wheel‑to‑wheel duels to late‑night strategy sessions, F1: The Academy captures every setback and triumph. Viewers witness raw emotion as drivers confront mechanical failures, fierce rivalries and the unrelenting pursuit of the podium, revealing what it truly takes to excel in a traditionally male‑dominated arena.
F1 Academy, created and funded by Formula 1 and its teams, serves as an essential proving ground. Spanning entry‑level Formula 4 through to the cusp of Formula 3, the series nurtures talent with the promise of propelling the most successful drivers into the pinnacle of motorsport Formula 1 itself.
Prepare for a front‑row seat to history in the making. F1: The Academy accelerates onto Netflix on 28th May, promising an unforgettable journey through speed, spirit and the rising tide of women redefining the world’s most thrilling sport.