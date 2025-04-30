F1 2025 rookie rankings: Who’s rising and who’s at risk after five races

At just 18, Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been nothing short of exceptional in his debut Formula 1 season. Filling Lewis Hamilton’s legendary boots at Mercedes was no small feat, but the Italian has quickly established himself as a future star. His standout drive in Australia — climbing from 16th to 4th — was followed by consistent top-10 finishes, earning him an impressive 38 points, the highest among the 2025 rookie class. His calm demeanour and racecraft belie his age and he currently sits 5th in the Drivers’ Championship, even ahead of teammate George Russell. He even created history by becoming the youngest driver to lead a race.