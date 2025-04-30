Madrid’s new circuit to join the F1 calendar from 2026 as Carlos Sainz becomes official ambassador

Madrid has officially begun construction on its much-anticipated Formula 1 circuit in the Valdebebas area, a significant milestone in the city’s push to host the Spanish Grand Prix. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday after the final approval of the construction license, marking the beginning of a new chapter for motorsport in Spain. The new venue is set to host the Spanish Grand Prix starting in 2026, thanks to a long-term agreement announced last year.
The event, which saw the laying of the foundation stone, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, alongside Carlos Sainz, the Madrid-born Williams driver who has been appointed as the official ambassador for the circuit.
Carlos Sainz declared Circuit Ambassador
Carlos Sainz took centre stage at the ceremony, participating in the symbolic laying of the first stone. The event even featured an electric excavator race, adding an exciting touch to the occasion. Proud to represent his hometown, Sainz shared his excitement about the project and the future of F1 in Madrid. His involvement brings a personal connection to the project, ensuring the track has the full support of a local F1 hero.
All Eyes on the new 5.4km Track
The proposed 5.4km circuit layout is set to feature 22 corners, two more than initially suggested, delivering a thrilling challenge for drivers. One standout feature is the La Monumental section, a 24 percent banked bend at Turn 12, stretching over 550 metres. This turn is already being hailed as a potential icon of the circuit, with Sainz himself highlighting its dramatic characteristics.
The layout has been designed with a variety of corner types, offering a blend of slow, medium and fast turns. Sections of the track will feature a street-circuit feel, while others will resemble the stability of a permanent F1 setup, similar to the Miami International Autodrome. The circuit will also include dramatic elevation changes, with the highest point at Turn 7, climbing to 697 metres.
Expect a Street-Circuit Vibe
The blend of both street and permanent features promises a truly dynamic race, giving drivers the opportunity to showcase their skill in a variety of conditions. The addition of a tunnel before Turn 18 adds another dramatic visual element.
In terms of location, the new circuit is ideally situated just five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport. This accessibility will make the Spanish Grand Prix one of the easiest F1 events to attend, with excellent transport links including metro, train, and city buses.