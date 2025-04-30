Madrid’s new circuit to join the F1 calendar from 2026 as Carlos Sainz becomes official ambassador

Madrid has officially begun construction on its much-anticipated Formula 1 circuit in the Valdebebas area, a significant milestone in the city’s push to host the Spanish Grand Prix. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday after the final approval of the construction license, marking the beginning of a new chapter for motorsport in Spain. The new venue is set to host the Spanish Grand Prix starting in 2026, thanks to a long-term agreement announced last year.

The event, which saw the laying of the foundation stone, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, alongside Carlos Sainz, the Madrid-born Williams driver who has been appointed as the official ambassador for the circuit.