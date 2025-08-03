F1: Charles takes pole for Ferrari in Hungary qualifying

After struggling for pace throughout the free practice sessions, where the McLarens were consistently on top, Leclerc pulled off a stunning final lap in Q3. His time of 1:15.372 was enough to beat Piastri by just 0.026s and Norris by 0.041s. Leclerc himself was surprised by the result, stating over the radio, "What?" and later admitting it was one of the most unexpected poles of his career. During his post-race interviews, he admitted he is as surprised as his fans are.

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Ferrari. While Leclerc was on pole, his teammate Lewis Hamilton had a difficult time, getting eliminated in Q2 and qualifying a disappointing 12th. Hamilton, who has a record eight wins at the Hungaroring, expressed his frustration over the radio.