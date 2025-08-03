Lando Norris's F1 Hungarian GP gamble pays off in a McLaren 1-2 victory

Then came the turning point of the race! The McLaren pit wall made a bold call to put Norris on a one-stop strategy. While his teammate, Oscar Piastri, was on a conventional two-stop, Norris was tasked with managing his tires for a much longer stint. His radio call of enquiring the same after being informed of the one-stop strategy perfectly captured the high-risk, high-reward nature of the decision.

But seems like he is beginning to learn from his previous mistakes, manage himself and take the win that he rightfully earned! Norris executed the one-stop strategy flawlessly, demonstrating masterful tire management. His pit stop was a lightning-fast 1.9 seconds, a crucial element in his ability to get back into contention.