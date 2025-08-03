Lando Norris's F1 Hungarian GP gamble pays off in a McLaren 1-2 victory
Despite McLaren's dominance in practice, Charles Leclerc surprised everyone by taking pole position, making it a critical strategic advantage on the notoriously difficult-to-overtake Hungaroring. Lando Norris, starting third, had a poor opening lap, losing two crucial positions to George Russell and Fernando Alonso and dropping to fifth. The Monaco boy controlled the early part of the race, leading Russell and the McLarens. For a time, it seemed as though Ferrari's two-stop strategy and Leclerc's clean start would be enough to secure the win.
Then came the turning point of the race! The McLaren pit wall made a bold call to put Norris on a one-stop strategy. While his teammate, Oscar Piastri, was on a conventional two-stop, Norris was tasked with managing his tires for a much longer stint. His radio call of enquiring the same after being informed of the one-stop strategy perfectly captured the high-risk, high-reward nature of the decision.
But seems like he is beginning to learn from his previous mistakes, manage himself and take the win that he rightfully earned! Norris executed the one-stop strategy flawlessly, demonstrating masterful tire management. His pit stop was a lightning-fast 1.9 seconds, a crucial element in his ability to get back into contention.
The final laps were defined by a nail-biting battle between the two McLaren drivers. Piastri, on much fresher tires from his two-stop strategy, was able to close the gap to Norris. However, a late lock-up prevented him from making a serious attempt at an overtake, allowing Norris to hold on for the win.
Lando Norris won the race, with Oscar Piastri finishing second, securing a valuable 1-2 for McLaren. George Russell claimed the final podium spot, while Charles Leclerc, who had a promising start, finished fourth after receiving a penalty for an on-track incident. Lando Norris's victory has significantly closed the gap, and he now trails his teammate Oscar Piastri by just 9 points heading into the summer break.