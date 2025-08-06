From triumph to turmoil: An F1 2025 team-by-team mid-season report

The F1 season is a long, demanding journey. With 24 races in 2025, it's a marathon, not a sprint. The summer break comes roughly halfway through the season, giving everyone involved a chance to catch their breath before the final, often decisive, act. During this mandatory shutdown, teams are prohibited from working on their cars in any performance-related capacity. This includes designing new parts, using the wind tunnel, or even holding meetings about car development. The goal is to prevent teams from gaining an unfair advantage while others are resting. This ensures a level playing field when the second half of the season resumes. With 14 rounds of the season now complete, let's take a quick look at how each of the teams have performed so far this season.
McLaren is having a dominant season, leading both the drivers' and constructors' championships by a significant margin. They have the fastest car on the grid and have been capitalising on their pace with consistent wins and podiums. The team's two drivers are locked in a fierce, but clean, battle for the title. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship, with multiple race wins, while Lando Norris is right behind him with his own victories. In 2024, they finished as the constructors' champions, but it was a much closer fight. The team was in a tight battle with Ferrari and Red Bull, and while they ultimately came out on top, they didn't have the kind of commanding lead they do now. Both Norris and Piastri were strong in 2024, but Piastri has stepped up his game even further in 2025, challenging Norris for the top spot. Towards the end its all gonna come down to the last race!
Ferrari is currently second in the constructors' standings, but their season has been a bit of a mixed bag. They haven't won a race yet and the car has shown flashes of pace but has also been inconsistent. The big story for Ferrari is the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. His performances have been a significant talking point, with the seven-time champion struggling to find his footing and not yet securing a podium. Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has been doing the heavy lifting, scoring points consistently and keeping the team in second place. This is a step back in terms of race-winning potential. Last year, Ferrari was a consistent race winner and finished a very close second to McLaren in the constructors' championship.
Mercedes is third in the constructors' standings. They have managed to secure a race win with George Russell, which is a positive sign. However, the car's performance has been erratic, with the team excelling at some circuits and struggling at others. George Russell has been a standout, consistently extracting the maximum from the car. The team's rookie driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has also shown promise, with a number of strong points finishes. Mercedes finished fourth in 2024, so their current position is an improvement however if they don't help Kimi, their next few races might not pan out well.
This has been a very difficult season for Red Bull Racing. They are currently fourth in the constructors' championship, which is their worst performance since 2020. The car has been inconsistent, but Max Verstappen has still managed to pull off some incredible performances, including two wins. However, the team has been heavily criticized for being a one-car team, as Verstappen's teammate, be it Yuki, Lawson or anyone, has struggled to score points. The internal turmoil at the team has also been a major distraction. Red Bull was a dominant force for much of 2024, with Verstappen winning the drivers' championship. They were a consistent front-runner and the team to beat. Their current struggles, particularly with their second car, have been a significant. And Horner leaving was an unexpected development this season.
A standout performer in the midfield, Williams is currently fifth in the constructors' championship. The team has shown a significant performance increase, with both Alex Albon and new driver Carlos Sainz Jr. consistently scoring points. They are a much-improved team compared to their 2024 season, where they finished ninth. The biggest and most recurring problem for Williams in 2025. The team has been plagued by overheating issues, particularly with the engine and brakes. While Williams has a strong driver lineup with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr, the team's overall points tally has been heavily skewed towards Albon.
Kick Sauber has also had a strong season, climbing to sixth in the standings. With a new driver lineup of Nico Hülkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, they have been a consistent points scorer and are showing great promise ahead of their transition to Audi in 2026. This is a huge improvement from 2024 where they finished last. The podium finish for Sauber and the long-awaited first-ever podium for Nico Hülkenberg were undoubtedly one of the most emotional and significant moments of the 2025 Formula 1 season. It was a race that encapsulated the unpredictable nature of F1 and the rewarding power of perseverance.
Aston Martin is currently sixth in the standings. They have been a consistent points scorer with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, but they haven't had the same breakthrough performances as some of the other midfield teams. The big story for Aston Martin in 2025 is the arrival of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey. While he won't have a full impact until the 2026 car, his presence and influence are already shaping the team's long-term strategy.
Racing Bulls, the sister team to Red Bull sits eighth in the constructors' standings. They started the season with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, but after just two races, Lawson was moved back to Racing Bulls from the main Red Bull team, with Tsunoda taking his place. This mid-season change created a lot of instability. Racing Bulls' current drivers, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, have had to navigate a challenging car and a team in a state of flux. While Hadjar has shown some impressive raw pace for a rookie, Lawson has struggled with consistency.
Haas is currently ninth in the standings, but this is a significant improvement from where they started the season. They have shown impressive resilience and a commitment to development. The team started the year with arguably the slowest car on the grid but has worked hard to bring upgrades that have made them more competitive in the midfield. Haas has a completely new driver lineup in 2025, with the experienced Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman. Ocon has been the leader, consistently scoring points and helping the team develop the car. Bearman, who made a strong impression in his F1 debut in 2024, has had a more challenging rookie season.
Alpine is having a disastrous season, sitting last in the constructors' standings. The team has struggled with a lack of performance and reliability, and the car, the A525, has proven to be a handful for the drivers. The team's performance has been described by their own management as increasingly concerning. The team has been in a state of constant turmoil. Executive consultant Flavio Briatore has been vocal about his displeasure with the team's performance. The driver lineup has also been a revolving door. After starting the season with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto, who also struggled. The team's instability has created a very difficult environment for everyone involved.