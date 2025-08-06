From triumph to turmoil: An F1 2025 team-by-team mid-season report

McLaren is having a dominant season, leading both the drivers' and constructors' championships by a significant margin. They have the fastest car on the grid and have been capitalising on their pace with consistent wins and podiums. The team's two drivers are locked in a fierce, but clean, battle for the title. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship, with multiple race wins, while Lando Norris is right behind him with his own victories. In 2024, they finished as the constructors' champions, but it was a much closer fight. The team was in a tight battle with Ferrari and Red Bull, and while they ultimately came out on top, they didn't have the kind of commanding lead they do now. Both Norris and Piastri were strong in 2024, but Piastri has stepped up his game even further in 2025, challenging Norris for the top spot. Towards the end its all gonna come down to the last race!