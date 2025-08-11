F1’s Lando Norris just hard launched his girlfriend Magui at the Hungarian GP?

Who is Margarida Corceiro?

Margarida Corceiro is a Portuguese actress, model and influencer. She was born in Santarém, Portugal, on October 26, 2002. The 22-year-old has been involved in acting since 2019, starring in several Portuguese television dramas and also participated in the Portuguese version of Dancing with the Stars in 2020. Additionally, she has done modeling work for various brands and is a co-founder of the swimwear brand Missus Swimsuits.

Corceiro started her modeling career at the age of 12. She has modeled for various brands and is an ambassador for companies like Kérastase and Cubanas.Her filmography also includes roles in Portuguese telenovelas such as Bem me Quer, Quero É Viver and Morangos Com Açúcar. While her net worth isn't disclosed anywhere, according to a 2023 interview, Corceiro stated that Instagram is her biggest source of income. She mentioned that a single sponsored post could bring in around €10,000 and brands often sign her for packs of content over a period of time.