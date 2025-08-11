F1’s Lando Norris just hard launched his girlfriend Magui at the Hungarian GP?

During his post-race celebrations after taking a win at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris publicly confirmed his relationship with Portuguese actress and model Margarida 'Magui' Corceiro. The couple stole a quick kiss amidst the crowd before Lando went up to the podium. Reports suggest that while they've been seen together since 2023 and rumors of a relationship started then, it wasn't a continuous, public partnership. They were first linked together in May 2023. However, Lando Norris publicly stated he was single in August 2024.
Magui was spotted with Norris and his family in the paddock and their public display of affection seems to be widely considered the 'hard launch' of their relationship with pictures and videos from the race making rounds across social media and fans shipping them together.
And no, its just one such instances as the couple (Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro), following the Hungarian Grand Prix win, have been spotted on vacation in Ibiza for the summer break. Photos have emerged of them together with friends, confirming they are enjoying some time off by the sea. Previously Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament finals, Monaco Grand Prix, Spanish Grand Prix and of course the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Who is Margarida Corceiro?
Margarida Corceiro is a Portuguese actress, model and influencer. She was born in Santarém, Portugal, on October 26, 2002. The 22-year-old has been involved in acting since 2019, starring in several Portuguese television dramas and also participated in the Portuguese version of Dancing with the Stars in 2020. Additionally, she has done modeling work for various brands and is a co-founder of the swimwear brand Missus Swimsuits.
Corceiro started her modeling career at the age of 12. She has modeled for various brands and is an ambassador for companies like Kérastase and Cubanas.Her filmography also includes roles in Portuguese telenovelas such as Bem me Quer, Quero É Viver and Morangos Com Açúcar. While her net worth isn't disclosed anywhere, according to a 2023 interview, Corceiro stated that Instagram is her biggest source of income. She mentioned that a single sponsored post could bring in around €10,000 and brands often sign her for packs of content over a period of time.
