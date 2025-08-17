Beyond the race: Must-do F1 experiences at the Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is legendary for the passion of the Ferrari fans, the Tifosi. For them, this is the most important race of the year. The anticipation is even higher this season. This will be Lewis Hamilton's first time racing in a Ferrari at their home race, plus Charles Leclerc's stunning win at Monza in 2024 has only fueled the fans' hope and belief. But we still have a few more days remaining until its race week. So here's what eager fans heading over to the Grand Prix can experience before the race begins.
The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is an F1 fan's pilgrimage, especially for the legendary Ferrari fans. The atmosphere is often cited as one of the best in all of F1. While the on-track action is the main event, there are a wealth of experiences and activities you can take part in to make the most of your trip. The Monza Fan Zone is the central hub of activity and entertainment.
Here you can test your skills with a variety of interactive experiences, including: a chance to see how fast you can change a tire on a real F1 car, get a feel for the circuit yourself with racing simulators and take a photo on a replica of the F1 podium.
The Fan Zone has a main stage that hosts a variety of events throughout the weekend, too. The schedule will be released closer to the race, but you can usually catch interviews and Q&A sessions with drivers and team principals. Enjoy performances from DJs and other musical acts. This is the best place to find a wide selection of official F1 and team merchandise.
Around the Race Track
The Monza circuit is located within a huge public park, the Parco di Monza, which offers its own unique experiences. Monza is famous for its historic banked oval circuit, which is no longer in use for F1. The best time to see it is on Thursday or Monday, as it is officially off-limits during the race weekend.
On Thursday, before the official track action begins, some ticket packages (like those from F1 Experiences) include a guided walk down the pit lane. This allows you to see the team garages and cars up close as they are prepared for the weekend. Some packages also offer a bus tour of the circuit, where you can ride around the track with an expert host who provides insights into the history and challenges of the Temple of Speed.
Motosport Museums
While the food and drink stalls at the circuit are a part of the experience, for a more authentic and budget-friendly option, you can visit the food stalls just outside the circuit gates. It's also worth noting that Monza itself is a lovely town to explore, with a historic centre and some great local restaurants.
Located within the Autodrome, the new Museum of Speed (Museo della Velocità) offers a multi-sensory experience. It showcases the history of the circuit through physical memorabilia and multimedia exhibits, focusing on a wide range of motorsports, not just F1. About a two-hour drive from Monza is Motor Valley, the region around Maranello known so because it's home to some of the world's most famous motorsport brands. Besides Ferrari, you can visit the museums of Lamborghini and Pagani for a complete Italian supercar experience. You can also take a panoramic bus tour of the Ferrari factory and the Fiorano test track.
