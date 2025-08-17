Beyond the race: Must-do F1 experiences at the Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is an F1 fan's pilgrimage, especially for the legendary Ferrari fans. The atmosphere is often cited as one of the best in all of F1. While the on-track action is the main event, there are a wealth of experiences and activities you can take part in to make the most of your trip. The Monza Fan Zone is the central hub of activity and entertainment.

Here you can test your skills with a variety of interactive experiences, including: a chance to see how fast you can change a tire on a real F1 car, get a feel for the circuit yourself with racing simulators and take a photo on a replica of the F1 podium.

The Fan Zone has a main stage that hosts a variety of events throughout the weekend, too. The schedule will be released closer to the race, but you can usually catch interviews and Q&A sessions with drivers and team principals. Enjoy performances from DJs and other musical acts. This is the best place to find a wide selection of official F1 and team merchandise.