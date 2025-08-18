Christian Horner could potentially move to Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team

Just because it's summer break in F1 season does not put an end to off track drama. Rumors have linked former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner to a potential move to Cadillac's new Formula 1 team. However, it's important to note that these are currently only speculative reports and nothing has been officially confirmed. Christian Horner was dismissed from his role as Red Bull Racing's team principal and CEO. He is reportedly serving a period of gardening leave until the end of the year, which means he could potentially return to F1 as early as January 2026.

Cadillac is set to join the F1 grid as the 11th team in the 2026 season

The team is a joint effort between General Motors and TWG Motorsports. Cadillac has already appointed Graeme Lowdon as their team principal. Sources have reported that Cadillac is interested in bringing Horner into a high-level management position, potentially for both performance and political reasons. Horner has also been linked to other teams, including Alpine and, at one point, Ferrari, though the Ferrari possibility seems to be off the table now.