Christian Horner could potentially move to Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team

Just because it's summer break in F1 season does not put an end to off track drama. Rumors have linked former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner to a potential move to Cadillac's new Formula 1 team. However, it's important to note that these are currently only speculative reports and nothing has been officially confirmed. Christian Horner was dismissed from his role as Red Bull Racing's team principal and CEO. He is reportedly serving a period of gardening leave until the end of the year, which means he could potentially return to F1 as early as January 2026.
The team is a joint effort between General Motors and TWG Motorsports. Cadillac has already appointed Graeme Lowdon as their team principal. Sources have reported that Cadillac is interested in bringing Horner into a high-level management position, potentially for both performance and political reasons. Horner has also been linked to other teams, including Alpine and, at one point, Ferrari, though the Ferrari possibility seems to be off the table now.
What's more interesting? Back in July 2025, Valtteri Bottas posted a tongue-in-cheek video on his social media. He was at the British Grand Prix, and he filmed a Cadillac car, pointing to the two seats and joking that they looked good, but he wasn't ready to take one yet. This was a playful nod to the ongoing rumors linking him to the new team. Cadillac's Dan Towriss, even commented on the video, saying that the team saw "opportunities" and that they would have to see what happened in the driver market. This response, while not a confirmation, added to the excitement and didn't shut down the rumors.
The latest reports indicate that Bottas has a verbal agreement with Cadillac to be one of their drivers for the 2026 season. While the contract hasn't been officially signed, multiple sources suggest that his move to the team is highly likely. There is also a lot of speculation about who his teammate will be, with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez being a strong candidate, though some reports suggest Perez has not yet signed.
So, while Christian Horner is being linked to a management position at Cadillac, Valtteri Bottas's situation is about a potential driver role. It's important to remember that these are two different sides of the same story: Cadillac's preparations for its F1 debut in 2026. The team is not only looking for a management structure but also for a strong driver lineup to lead them into their first season.
