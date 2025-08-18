Indian Racing Festival 2025 has begun and here are the results of Round 1

The event is designed to promote motorsport in India, with celebrity team owners, a focus on regional fanbases, and a mix of international and homegrown talent. The IRL uses single-seater Wolf GB08 Thunder cars powered by Aprilia engines. The F4 Indian Championship features the latest-generation Mygale F4 cars with Alpine engines.

The 2025 season is scheduled to take place over five rounds. The confirmed and announced dates and venues are Round 1: August 16-17, 2025 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Round 2: August 22-24, 2025 at Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Round 3: October 3-5, 2025 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Round 4: October 31 - November 2, 2025 at a venue to be confirmed. Round 5: November 29-30, 2025 at a venue to be confirmed.