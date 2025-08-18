Indian Racing Festival 2025 has begun and here are the results of Round 1

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025 has officially started, with the first round having concluded on 16-17 August. The Indian Racing Festival is a multi-series motorsport event that features three main championships, which include Indian Racing League (IRL): A franchise-based league with city teams, F4 Indian Championship (F4 India): An FIA-certified single-seater championship for young drivers and JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (LGB F4): A long-running national racing championship. Here are the highlights of round one...
The event is designed to promote motorsport in India, with celebrity team owners, a focus on regional fanbases, and a mix of international and homegrown talent. The IRL uses single-seater Wolf GB08 Thunder cars powered by Aprilia engines. The F4 Indian Championship features the latest-generation Mygale F4 cars with Alpine engines.
The 2025 season is scheduled to take place over five rounds. The confirmed and announced dates and venues are Round 1: August 16-17, 2025 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Round 2: August 22-24, 2025 at Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Round 3: October 3-5, 2025 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Round 4: October 31 - November 2, 2025 at a venue to be confirmed. Round 5: November 29-30, 2025 at a venue to be confirmed.
Know your teams
The Indian Racing League held its first-ever driver draft to select the 24 drivers for the season. Each of the six teams has a four-driver roster, which includes an international racer, a female racer and two Indian drivers. Chennai Turbo Riders: Owned by Keerthivasan, drivers include Aqil Alibhai, Shibin Yousaf, Tijil Rao and Laura Camps Torras. Goa Aces JA Racing: Owned by John Abraham, drivers include Raoul Hyman, Akash Gowda, Chetan Surineni and Fabienne Wohlwend.
Hyderabad Blackbirds: Owned by Naga Chaitanya, drivers include Jon Lancaster, Akshay Bohra, Mohamed Ryan and Gabriela Jilkova. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru: Owned by Kichcha Sudeepa, drivers include Neel Jani, Ruhaan Alva, Kyle Kumaran and Jem Hepworth. Kolkata Royal Tigers: Owned by Sourav Ganguly, drivers include Tom Canning, Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar and Alexandra Hervé. Speed Demons Delhi: Owned by Arjun Kapoor, drivers include Alister Yoong, Sai Sanjay, Shahan Ali Mohsin and Caitlin Wood.
Round 1 results
After Round 1, in Indian Racing League, Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces won the first race, while Sai Sanjay of Speed Demons Delhi won the second. Meanwhile the Championship Standings after the first round shows Goa Aces JA Racing is leading the team championship. The LGB F4 category saw some very close racing. Race 1 witnessed Dhruvh Goswami launch a late charge to snatch victory. He was followed by Diljit TS in second and Balaprasath in third. Race 2 was about Mehul Agarwal, who took the win, with Saran Vikram and Dhruvh Goswami completing the top three.
Tickets for Round 2 at the Madras International Circuit are available for purchase online. Prices range from ₹1,199 to ₹12,749. For those unable to attend in person, races will be streamed live on JioHotsStar and broadcast on Star Sports Select 2.
