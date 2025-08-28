Cadillac signs Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for their 2026 F1 debut line-up!

After a week of speculations and news leaking into the press, its safe to say the fans were absoluetly right in guessing that Cadillac has made a significant announcement for its entry into Formula 1. For its debut season in 2026, the team has signed a pair of experienced drivers, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. It seems the team has prioritised experience and a proven winning pedigree with this driver pairing.
Cadillac took to their Instagram to make the announcement via a post that featured both their new drivers captioned "Signed and sealed 📩 Say hello to our driver lineup for 2026 @valtteribottas @schecoperez. While this may be on the F1 front, the team and brand has confirmed its driver lineups for its various racing programs.
Cadillac is expanding its factory program in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (2025 Season) series to three cars for the 2025 season. The confirmed lineups include Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10): Full-season: Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque and Endurance races: Will Stevens (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta) and Brendon Hartley (Daytona).
Cadillac has also confirmed Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40) for a full season with Jordan Taylor and Louis Delétraz. There is also Endurance races that shall be driven by Alex Lynn (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta) and Kamui Kobayashi (Daytona). Cadillac Whelen (No. 31) for a full season will see Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber and for the endurance races: Frederik Vesti and Felipe Drugovich (Daytona).
Lastly, for FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) (2025 Season), Cadillac will continue its presence in the WEC with a two-car factory program run by Hertz Team JOTA. The drivers for the Hypercar class are Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA (No. 12): Alex Lynn, Will Stevens, and Norman Nato. Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA (No. 38): Earl Bamber, Sébastien Bourdais, and Jenson Button.
