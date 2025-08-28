Cadillac signs Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for their 2026 F1 debut line-up!

Cadillac took to their Instagram to make the announcement via a post that featured both their new drivers captioned "Signed and sealed 📩 Say hello to our driver lineup for 2026 @valtteribottas @schecoperez. While this may be on the F1 front, the team and brand has confirmed its driver lineups for its various racing programs.

Cadillac is expanding its factory program in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (2025 Season) series to three cars for the 2025 season. The confirmed lineups include Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10): Full-season: Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque and Endurance races: Will Stevens (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta) and Brendon Hartley (Daytona).