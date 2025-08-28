Lando Norris took his 1st win at Hungary and McLaren’s 4th consecutive one-two! Can they win over the orange army at Zandvoort?

Oscar Piastri attempted a late lunge into his team mate’s McLaren MCL39 for the Turn 1 corner on the penultimate lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix. He locked up, coming within a few inches from causing a dramatic collision. That was the most unpredictable move of the race but it didn’t change the finishing order that was established earlier on. Lando Norris won from Piastri and George Russell.
Ferrari endured a disastrous race after claiming a surprise pole for Charles Leclerc on Saturday. The Monegasque had to back out of a podium hunt towards the end due to an unspecified problem with his car. Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th and finished there after experimenting with a long stint on hard tyres that didn’t make any difference.
Max Verstappen came home a lonely ninth behind Liam Lawson in the sister-team’s Racing Bull! His team will be keen to extract every ounce of performance left in the mighty RB21 this weekend, as he takes on the dominant McLarens in-front of his adoring home fans. The Hungaroring will become a memorable circuit for Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto as he registered his highest Formula One finish in P6, battling it out with his mentor and coach Fernando Alonso who finished in P5! The Spaniard brought home Aston Martin’s highest placing this season.
McLaren and Norris won in Zandvoort last year ending a dominant run of Red Bull wins for Verstappen. This time around he has competition from within as the papaya cars are separated by just nine points with 10 rounds to go. It’s Piastri’s six wins versus Norris’ five. Unless Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have found something special in the summer break, a revolutionary aero-invention or a magical boost of straight-line power, McLaren have both hands firmly gripping both the Constructors and Drivers championship trophy.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are equally matched in skill and determination. Both have their share of inconsistencies as well. The momentum is with the Englishman as he has won thrice from the last four outings. Can the Aussie find another gear and begin to breakaway from his team mate? This weekend at Circuit Zandvoort the fans will brandish their shade of Dutch National orange for sure. Will it prove to be a spectacular backdrop to the papaya orange domination on track? The second half has begun. Stay glued!
Round 15 | Zandvoort | Sunday, 31st August 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App
