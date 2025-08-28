Lando Norris took his 1st win at Hungary and McLaren’s 4th consecutive one-two! Can they win over the orange army at Zandvoort?

Oscar Piastri attempted a late lunge into his team mate’s McLaren MCL39 for the Turn 1 corner on the penultimate lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix. He locked up, coming within a few inches from causing a dramatic collision. That was the most unpredictable move of the race but it didn’t change the finishing order that was established earlier on. Lando Norris won from Piastri and George Russell.

Lando Norris will be chasing his fourth win in five races

Ferrari endured a disastrous race after claiming a surprise pole for Charles Leclerc on Saturday. The Monegasque had to back out of a podium hunt towards the end due to an unspecified problem with his car. Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th and finished there after experimenting with a long stint on hard tyres that didn’t make any difference.

Max Verstappen came home a lonely ninth behind Liam Lawson in the sister-team’s Racing Bull! His team will be keen to extract every ounce of performance left in the mighty RB21 this weekend, as he takes on the dominant McLarens in-front of his adoring home fans. The Hungaroring will become a memorable circuit for Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto as he registered his highest Formula One finish in P6, battling it out with his mentor and coach Fernando Alonso who finished in P5! The Spaniard brought home Aston Martin’s highest placing this season.