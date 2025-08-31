McLaren locks out the front row in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix 2025

This was a significant result as Norris had been the faster of the two in all three practice sessions leading up to qualifying. Piastri, however, "peaked at the right time," putting together a stunning lap in Q3 to secure his fifth pole of the season.

Isack Hadjar was a standout performer, qualifying an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson, also had a strong performance, qualifying 8th. This was a career-best result for the rookie, who out-qualified some of the sport's biggest names. Max Verstappen secured third place for his home race. Despite his Red Bull car struggling with pace throughout the practice sessions, he put in a strong performance in qualifying, with a lap that was the "best he'd felt all weekend."