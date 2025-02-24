This young Bengaluru boy is all set to race in the Formula Regional European Championship, this April

Born in Bengaluru, Dion Gowda’s journey into motorsport began at the age of nine during a visit to a karting track in Singapore. “My father has been a motorsport fan for a long time. He used to participate in rallies in India. While we were in Singapore, I would watch Formula One all the time,” Dion recalls. From the moment he first got into a kart, Dion knew this was more than just a fleeting interest. “There was an age limit for racing in Singapore, so despite wanting to start earlier, I had to wait. The moment I turned nine, I went straight to the track. The moment I got behind the wheel, I knew this wasn’t just a hobby — I wanted to do it for a living. From there, it just progressed — I never looked back.”
Dion quickly discovered a natural talent for karting, excelling in the Cadet (Mini 80) and Mini ROK categories. With the unwavering support of his family, he moved to London to pursue his dream of becoming a Formula One driver. Rapidly advancing through the karting ranks, he competed across Asia and Europe at the highest levels of junior karting before making his single-seater debut in 2023. His early memories of Formula One played a crucial role in shaping his ambition to pursue racing professionally. “I love all sports — I enjoy watching them and have played golf, tennis and football in my free time. But the 2016 F1 season, with the battle between Rosberg and Hamilton, was what truly ignited my passion. The excitement of that season made me eager to chase this dream,” the motorsport athlete states.
His rookie year in British Formula 4 was nothing short of impressive — securing three wins, multiple podiums and two pole positions, he finished fourth overall, a remarkable feat for a newcomer. At 18, Dion entered his second year in FIA Formula 4, joining the prestigious PREMA Racing. Consistently taking podiums and proving his talent, he now steps up to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2025 with Van Amersfoort Racing — a team that has nurtured the careers of current F1 drivers on the grid including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Ollie Bearman.
With each step up the motorsport ladder, the intensity only increases. “The pressure ramps up massively from karting to F4 to Formula Regional, then to F3, F2 and eventually F1. But I believe pressure is necessary — it pushes you to perform at your best. I don’t see it as a bad thing. If you feel pressure and nerves, it means you truly care about winning,” the young racer shares.
What sets racing apart from other sports is the limited practice opportunities. “In sports like tennis, football or basketball, you can train whenever you want. But in racing, you can’t just go to the track and do laps until you improve. Opportunities are scarce and as you move up to F3 and F2, testing bans make it even harder. That’s why I rely on my simulator as much as possible. While it’s not the same as real life, it’s the closest thing to effective practice,” Dion elucidates.
For aspiring Indian racers who dream of reaching Formula One, Dion acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic. “Motorsport is predominantly based in Europe and most drivers come from there. But India has a great opportunity. The Indian Racing League was a fantastic step forward, especially with it being an FIA championship. They even held a street race in Chennai, which was incredible. More high-quality tracks across India would help the sport grow,” he assures.
Beyond the racing suit, Dion describes himself as a laid-back person: “I’m not super extroverted — I enjoy spending time on my own and being in my bubble.” But surprisingly, he is passionate about cooking and has a deep-seated love for Japanese cuisine. “When I was young, my mum would always watch cooking shows and I’d end up watching with her. I loved seeing the techniques and learning about proper cooking methods. My signature dish is Choco Lava Cake — it’s also my favourite dessert at any restaurant.”
Despite always being seen in a racing suit, Dion’s style of the track is understated and comfortable with a glamorous kurta taking the spotlight occasionally. “I don’t like dressing too formally. I prefer casual, subtle colours — it reflects my personality of keeping to myself and staying in my own space,” the driver reveals.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Dion is particularly excited about racing at Monza and ultimately being part of the Formula One grid. “I’m most looking forward to Monza. The long straights and slipstream battles make for incredible racing — it often comes down to the last lap, sometimes even the last corner,” Dion concludes.