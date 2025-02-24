This young Bengaluru boy is all set to race in the Formula Regional European Championship, this April

Born in Bengaluru, Dion Gowda’s journey into motorsport began at the age of nine during a visit to a karting track in Singapore. “My father has been a motorsport fan for a long time. He used to participate in rallies in India. While we were in Singapore, I would watch Formula One all the time,” Dion recalls. From the moment he first got into a kart, Dion knew this was more than just a fleeting interest. “There was an age limit for racing in Singapore, so despite wanting to start earlier, I had to wait. The moment I turned nine, I went straight to the track. The moment I got behind the wheel, I knew this wasn’t just a hobby — I wanted to do it for a living. From there, it just progressed — I never looked back.”

Dion quickly discovered a natural talent for karting, excelling in the Cadet (Mini 80) and Mini ROK categories. With the unwavering support of his family, he moved to London to pursue his dream of becoming a Formula One driver. Rapidly advancing through the karting ranks, he competed across Asia and Europe at the highest levels of junior karting before making his single-seater debut in 2023. His early memories of Formula One played a crucial role in shaping his ambition to pursue racing professionally. “I love all sports — I enjoy watching them and have played golf, tennis and football in my free time. But the 2016 F1 season, with the battle between Rosberg and Hamilton, was what truly ignited my passion. The excitement of that season made me eager to chase this dream,” the motorsport athlete states.