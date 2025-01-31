Louis Vuitton teams up with Formula 1 to become the title partner of the Australian Grand Prix

In a landmark fusion of high fashion and elite motorsport, Louis Vuitton has officially joined Formula 1 as an official partner, marking a new era of luxury branding in the sport. This announcement follows the news that parent company Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy ( a European multinational holding company and conglomerate that specialises in luxury goods) has entered a decade-long Global Partnership with Formula 1, set to commence in 2025.
For the first time, the iconic French maison will have a visible presence trackside, with prominent branding displayed throughout race weekends—a historic first for Louis Vuitton at a sporting event. The luxury house will also play a pivotal role in key celebratory moments, including the opening ceremony and podium presentations, where its signature Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be unveiled to honour the top three drivers.
Adding a bespoke touch to tradition, the Trophy Trunks will be clad in the maison’s emblematic monogram and adorned with the iconic 'V', presented in a unique local colour scheme for each grand prix. Louis Vuitton first established its relationship with Formula 1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, crafting the prestigious Trophy Trunk in partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco between 2021 and 2024. This symbol of sporting excellence has since been extended across some of the world’s most illustrious competitions, from football and sailing to the Olympics.
This latest collaboration underscores the growing intersection of fashion, culture, entertainment, and sport. As part of the Global Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Partnership, Louis Vuitton’s presence in Formula 1 embodies the shared pursuit of innovation and excellence between two globally renowned brands.
Louis Vuitton will take centre stage as the title partner of the first race of the 2025 season. The event, officially named the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, will mark a stylish and high-octane start to the year’s racing calendar, where luxury and speed will seamlessly collide on the streets of Melbourne.