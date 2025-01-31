Louis Vuitton teams up with Formula 1 to become the title partner of the Australian Grand Prix

In a landmark fusion of high fashion and elite motorsport, Louis Vuitton has officially joined Formula 1 as an official partner, marking a new era of luxury branding in the sport. This announcement follows the news that parent company Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy ( a European multinational holding company and conglomerate that specialises in luxury goods) has entered a decade-long Global Partnership with Formula 1, set to commence in 2025.

For the first time, the iconic French maison will have a visible presence trackside, with prominent branding displayed throughout race weekends—a historic first for Louis Vuitton at a sporting event. The luxury house will also play a pivotal role in key celebratory moments, including the opening ceremony and podium presentations, where its signature Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be unveiled to honour the top three drivers.