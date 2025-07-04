Keanu Reeves to chronicle Cadillac’s Formula 1 dream in new docuseries

In a bold crossover of Hollywood storytelling and Formula 1 ambition, Keanu Reeves is set to helm a brand-new documentary series chronicling Cadillac’s historic entry into F1. The multi-part docuseries will follow the American automotive giant’s journey from concept to grid as it prepares to become the sport’s 11th team on the starting line at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.
This marks Reeves’ return to the Formula 1 documentary space after the critical and fan acclaim of Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which aired on Disney+ in 2023 and earned him an Emmy. The upcoming Cadillac series is expected to be even more ambitious.
Approved by the FIA in March 2025, the Cadillac F1 team will be fielded by TWG Motorsports in collaboration with General Motors. Initially powered by Ferrari engines, the team plans to develop its own Cadillac-branded power units by 2029.
The docuseries promises to offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the team’s operations, including the buildout of its technical facilities in Fishers, Indiana and support structures in Silverstone, UK. With just 764 days from green light to green flag, the team’s flat management approach— reportedly inspired by NASA’s Apollo programme — has already drawn industry attention.
A star-studded production lineup
Produced by North One (All3Media) in partnership with KR&SH Productions, Reeves will serve as both host and executive producer, reuniting with the Emmy and BAFTA-winning team behind Brawn. The show will spotlight the challenges of launching a Formula 1 team from scratch — hiring staff, designing cars, overcoming regulatory hurdles — all in the sport’s most competitive era.
With Netflix’s Drive to Survive revolutionising how fans consume F1 and Brad Pitt’s much-anticipated F1 film due in 2025, Reeves’ docuseries further cements motorsport as entertainment’s next frontier. The series is slated to release ahead of the 2026 season opener in Melbourne, positioning it as a high-octane prelude to Cadillac’s debut. In a stylish crossover between fashion and motorsport, Cadillac has also announced a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, signalling a bold branding push both on and off the track.