Keanu Reeves to chronicle Cadillac’s Formula 1 dream in new docuseries

In a bold crossover of Hollywood storytelling and Formula 1 ambition, Keanu Reeves is set to helm a brand-new documentary series chronicling Cadillac’s historic entry into F1. The multi-part docuseries will follow the American automotive giant’s journey from concept to grid as it prepares to become the sport’s 11th team on the starting line at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

From green light to green flag: Inside Cadillac’s F1 Team

This marks Reeves’ return to the Formula 1 documentary space after the critical and fan acclaim of Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which aired on Disney+ in 2023 and earned him an Emmy. The upcoming Cadillac series is expected to be even more ambitious.