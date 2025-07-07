F1 analytics: Will Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's strategy setbacks cost them the 2025 F1 championship?

Piastri’s restart error and costly time penalty

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri had a near-perfect race until a single moment flipped his fortunes. Having taken the lead from Verstappen on lap 8, the Australian looked poised for his first win of the season — until the safety car emerged. At the restart on lap 21, Piastri braked sharply as the safety car exited the track, technically within regulations, but deemed dangerous by the FIA. The sudden slowdown triggered chaos behind him, most notably Verstappen’s off-track spin. As a result, Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty, demoting him from a likely win to P2, behind teammate Lando Norris.

The 2025 British GP demonstrated just how quickly F1 fortunes can turn. For Verstappen, a bold setup choice prioritised short-term gain at the cost of race-day adaptability. For Piastri, a split-second misjudgement at the restart meant the difference between a game changing victory and a frustrating second. As the championship battle tightens, both drivers will be reflecting on Silverstone — not for what was achieved, but for what might have been.