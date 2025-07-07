F1 analytics: Will Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's strategy setbacks cost them the 2025 F1 championship?

The 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone delivered high drama, unpredictable weather and strategic surprises — but for Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, the race proved more frustrating than fruitful. Despite both drivers showing strong pace early in the weekend, they ultimately lost out due to costly strategic missteps.
Pole-sitter Max Verstappen came into Sunday’s race with confidence after securing P1 in qualifying. Red Bull had opted for a low-downforce rear wing, a setup tailored for dry conditions and straight-line speed. But as intermittent rain struck Silverstone, that decision proved costly.
The lack of rear grip left Verstappen sliding through key corners and struggling to manage tyre wear. His race unravelled further after a spin at the lap 21 safety-car restart, triggered while avoiding the slowing car of Piastri. Verstappen later called out saying the car was “undriveable” once the track conditions changed. Despite recovering to P5, Verstappen’s setup choice, optimised for qualifying, undermined his race performance in changing conditions.
Piastri’s restart error and costly time penalty
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri had a near-perfect race until a single moment flipped his fortunes. Having taken the lead from Verstappen on lap 8, the Australian looked poised for his first win of the season — until the safety car emerged. At the restart on lap 21, Piastri braked sharply as the safety car exited the track, technically within regulations, but deemed dangerous by the FIA. The sudden slowdown triggered chaos behind him, most notably Verstappen’s off-track spin. As a result, Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty, demoting him from a likely win to P2, behind teammate Lando Norris.
The 2025 British GP demonstrated just how quickly F1 fortunes can turn. For Verstappen, a bold setup choice prioritised short-term gain at the cost of race-day adaptability. For Piastri, a split-second misjudgement at the restart meant the difference between a game changing victory and a frustrating second. As the championship battle tightens, both drivers will be reflecting on Silverstone — not for what was achieved, but for what might have been.